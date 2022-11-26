Penn State lost its best receiver, Jahan Dotson, to the 2022 NFL Draft, which left the question looming over the 2022 season of who would fill his WR1 role. The heir-apparent to the role was sophomore Parker Washington.

Washington emerged into that role late into the season but was ruled out for the remainder of 2022 before the Michigan State game, so now someone needed to fill his hole.

He was also out against Rutgers, but there was no real need for the receivers to show up with the run game carrying the load.

In the 35-16 win over the Spartans, the run game wasn’t there, so Penn State had to rely on its receivers without Washington.

Next in line was fifth-year senior Mitch Tinsley, but he wasn’t. The player to step up was Penn State’s other sophomore receiver, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who had a big game as a receiver, along with a big game passing the football, too.

The Nittany Lions’ offense was struggling, so the squad needed a spark, and on first down near midfield, quarterback Sean Clifford threw a lateral to Lambert-Smith, who launched it downfield to tight end Theo Johnson for the score.

“I’m a quarterback at heart,” Lambert-Smith said. “I was doing that at high school, so just to showcase the arm talent felt good today.”

https://twitter.com/DailyCollegian/status/1596626915263385600?s=20&t=I2JHoF9NnwMZVLiR4Ukatg

Lambert-Smith played a little quarterback in high school and played shortstop in baseball, so he said throwing was “natural” and didn’t do anything extra during the week or the before the game to get his arm ready.

However, the trick play wasn’t something that was implemented this past week and was manifested after Dotson threw a touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Warren in the 2021 White Out against Auburn, which was almost identical to the play used Saturday night.

“After that, we started some other guys throwing, and Dre was kind of the next guy that had a little bit of talent with his arm,” Johnson said. “We’ve known for some time that Dre has a little bit of arm talent, and this is a play that we’ve practiced pretty much the whole year.”

Even with repping it a lot in practice leading up to the play, Johnson, in the timeout before the play, went up to Lambert-Smith and told him to make sure he doesn’t overthrow him on the pass, according to Lambert-Smith.

Meanwhile, Johnson said after the game that he told Lambert-Smith to “lead him” and let him run under it.

Lambert-Smith didn’t even come close to overthrowing Johnson; he threw a dart to him in stride for 48 yards, and it wasn’t too difficult because Johnson was wide open.

“I saw Theo wide open, so I was just like ‘I just got to get it to him.’ So I didn’t have to worry about trying to put it anywhere specific,” Lambert-Smith said. “He was running by himself, so I just put it in the air, and it landed where it landed.”

After the touchdown, Lambert-Smith hustled over to the sideline, and Clifford said to him “I already got Drew [Allar] on my ass, not you too.”

The success didn’t stop there for Lambert-Smith. Late in the fourth quarter, Lambert-Smith had a couple of catches to move the sticks and a big 35-yard contested touchdown catch in the end zone to put the game out of reach 35-16.

https://twitter.com/DailyCollegian/status/1596661246136582144?s=20&t=I2JHoF9NnwMZVLiR4Ukatg

Lambert-Smith finished as Penn State’s leading receiver with five receptions for 83 yards along with 1-for-1 passing the ball for 48 yards and a touchdown.

However, Lambert-Smith hasn’t had that success all season long.

In the first game of the season, he had multiple drops against Purdue and was quiet toward the middle of the season, especially in the last three games where he had only 20 yards.

The sophomore receiver said the Purdue game taught him that dropped passes and adversity are a part of the game.

“That’s not the end-all, be-all,” Lambert-Smith said. “I just took that and kept that in the back of my mind all year, and I am going to keep that with me for the rest of my life.”

Dealing with adversity is something he didn’t just learn from the Purdue game but something that he learned from when he first took the field in 2020.

“Whatever the individual is going through at that moment, everybody goes through their own things,” Lambert-Smith said. “Everything I went through, the ups and downs, everything — it just created me and who I am today, just the resilience and the mindset.”

With Penn State’s regular season coming to a close, the Nittany Lions will await a bowl game.

James Franklin said the time between now and the bowl game will be crucial for the receivers, so they can develop more of a relationship with Clifford and learn to work even more without Washington.

He pointed out that Lambert-Smith is one of the players that can benefit from a couple of weeks off, and the relationship strengthening is something that they’ll get working on. But for now, Franklin is proud of Lambert-Smith’s performance he had Saturday night.

“It hasn’t always gone easy for him, but he’s really been resilient and battled,” Franklin said. “He’s got a ton of ability, and I’m really excited about the next step for him.”

