BLOOMINGTON, In. — On one of the first days of winter workouts, true-freshman running back Kaytron Allen put his hands on his knees, which apparently isn’t allowed at Penn State. Sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford and fifth-year senior Ji’Ayir Brown went over and talked to the youngster.

Allen, the early enrollee at the time, got up in Brown and Clifford’s face, giving it right back to the veterans.

“Off rip, I saw that fire,” Clifford said Saturday night after beating Indiana 45-14. “I saw that type of dude that’s gonna snap if he feels like it. I think that attitude, that fire that I saw that day — I’m glad that he’s honed it into what he’s doing right now.”

The fire from Allen went for 86 yards on the ground and three touchdowns Saturday to go along with 72 yards in the air on two receptions.

Up until that point, Clifford saw Allen as a quiet kid and realized quickly that he wasn’t.

The true freshman was Clifford’s best friend against Indiana, and he was able to dump it off to him or just hand the ball to him for a positive gain. Clifford only had to throw the ball 23 times — with no touchdowns — to put up 45 points.

It hasn’t always been the Allen show. He was one of two freshman running backs in the class of 2022, joined by higher-rated recruit and Gatorade Player of the Year Nick Singleton.

However, Saturday, like it was against Minnesota, was Allen’s day as he started his second game of the season.

Penn State’s offense struggled early on, but a safety blanket was handing the ball off to Allen, who averaged 4.8 yards per carry.

Allen even took a checkdown for 45 yards, evading tackles and directing blockers downfield to turn a short gain into a field flip.

“To be able to take a check down and hit Kaytron Allen, and for him to break it for 30 or 50 yards, they are big-time plays,” James Franklin said.

Allen might’ve not had the explosiveness that Singleton has shown this season, but he does pick up the tough yards and has the vision to find holes through jump cuts.

Clifford, from the first altercation with Allen, has seen him grow into Penn State’s back it leans on the most, slowly catching Singleton for the leading rusher on the team.

“I remember Kaytron when he first got here, and to say that he is anything close to the player that he is now compared to there would be an understatement,” Clifford said.

Toward the start of the season, Penn State started running back Keyvone Lee. Lee has been banged up with injuries the past couple of weeks.

Allen was third on the depth chart and rotated in third in the Nittany Lions running back carousel. That’s changed drastically these days.

Clifford said, “Fatman” as he called him, is one of the “most improved players” he’s seen in his career, which is high praise for a player that’s been at Penn State for almost six full years now.

“The way he works,” Clifford said “The way he excels. He comes from a tough spot, jumping in the winter.”

Last season, Penn State’s run game was lacking without a clear No. 1 back. Allen is slowly emerging into the guy, but Singleton has been a huge help in changing the narrative of Penn State’s flat run game in the years post-Saquon Barkley, Miles Sanders and Journey Brown.

The “LawnBoyz” combined for 170 yards and four touchdowns with a couple of extra-yardage help from Tank Smith and Tyler Holzworth late in the game.

“We have two really good backs that we’re excited about,” Franklin said. “They’re getting a ton of reps and getting a ton of experience.”

Even though Franklin tipped his hat to both true-freshman backs, it was clear Allen stole the show against the Hoosiers.

From the first day of winter workouts where he almost fought with Clifford to Penn State’s ninth game against Indiana, Allen looks to be emerging into the next big running back talent out of Happy Valley.

“Kaytron has a lot of hunger,” wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley said. “ I’ve seen that in him since the first day we got here together. At the end of the day, he works super hard and he wants to be the best. I think that’s what I really see in him.”

