Penn State’s Week 10 win against Indiana was once tied at 7-7. However, consecutive Kaytron Allen touchdowns put the Nittany Lions in the driver's seat for the remainder of the contest.

Allen led the team in both rushing and receiving yards, with 86 rush yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries and 72 receiving yards on only two receptions. Allen’s first touchdown was scored from 11 yards out after he took a touch pass from quarterback Sean Clifford for 27 yards on the previous play.

The true freshman was the spark Penn State needed, as it had punted twice and threw an interception on the three drives before Allen’s first score.

On the following drive, Allen punched it into the end zone on the ground again, this time from six yards out. The score put the Nittany Lions up 21-7, which the Hoosiers were never able to recover from.

Both teams scored on their second drives of the game. Nick Singleton punched in his lone touchdown from one yard out before Indiana responded with an 11-yard passing touchdown on the very next drive. Singleton ran 16 times himself for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Penn State’s defense kicked it into gear following the Hoosiers’ touchdown, as it recorded six sacks and 13 tackles for loss in the first half. Unfortunately for Indiana, though, one of those sacks injured quarterback Jack Tuttle late in the second quarter.

Tuttle, who was replacing starting quarterback Connor Bazelak, didn’t return to the game and finished with nine completions on 12 attempts for 82 yards and a touchdown. True-freshman signal caller Brendan Sorsby stepped in and was sacked on consecutive plays.

Penn State took a 24-7 halftime lead after Jake Pinegar converted a career-long 50-yard field goal attempt in very windy conditions.

The Kaytron Allen Show continued into the second half as well. After a Kalen King interception, Allen caught his second pass of the game and scampered for 45 yards. Allen rewarded himself and the defense with another 6-yard touchdown run to complete the touchdown hat trick.

Both teams made quarterback changes in the third quarter, as Drew Allar checked in for Penn State and redshirt sophomore Dexter Williams II replaced Sorsby.

Williams’ first drive of the game was arguably the most promising drive for Indiana since its only scoring drive in the first quarter. However, that was squandered in the red zone via Dani Dennis-Sutton’s first career interception on the tip drill.

Allar cashed in on Dennis-Sutton’s interception with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Harrison Wallace III. After a Daequan Hardy interception, Allar threw a 4-yard touchdown to tight end Theo Johnson on the first play to extend the Nittany Lions’ lead to 45-7.

Allar finished with nine completions on 12 attempts for 75 yards and two touchdowns on the day.

Penn State bounced back from last week’s loss to Ohio State with a 45-14 win over Indiana to improve to 7-2 on the season.

