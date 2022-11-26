After Penn State’s 35-16, season-ending win over Michigan State, James Franklin said his team has one of the best cornerback rooms in the nation.

“I think we can make an argument we got two of the best, if not three of the best, corners in the country,” Franklin said, “or four of the best corners in the country.”

Of course, that starts at the top with Joey Porter Jr., who seems to be a lock as a first-round NFL Draft pick in 2023. What lies behind him, though, is what gives Franklin a valid argument — especially when it comes to sophomore Kalen King.

Porter Jr. missed a pair of games recently after undergoing an emergency appendectomy, and King stepped into the No. 1 cornerback role alongside Johnny Dixon. Porter Jr. was back on Saturday against Michigan State but was somewhat limited.

Seeing significant playing time as a true freshman in 2021, King’s certainly started to come into his own in 2022. He admitted preseason that he was playing solely off of talent at times last year, not always feeling comfortable with the scheme, understanding the route tree or studying enough film.

That’s changed this season, as the Detroit native put up a career day against his hometown team in Michigan State.

“Everything I'm doing right now, I feel like I deserve it because I know the work that I put in all offseason, all my life,” King said postgame. “I've been really working hard, man. Now that I'm seeing it pay off, I expected it.”

King set a single-game career high with five pass breakups against the Spartans and hauled in his second career interception. He tacked on four tackles, including one for loss.

With just over four minutes to play in the fourth quarter and Penn State trying to make a 12-point lead stick, King became the beneficiary of a heavily pressured Payton Thorne, making a contested catch to intercept the Michigan State quarterback and give Penn State the ball in plus territory.

Kalen King’s second career interception couldn’t have come at a much better time 🤫🤫 pic.twitter.com/3PPdQfQFVd — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 27, 2022

It felt like King was inches away from an interception throughout the day Saturday, so it was only a matter of time before he pulled one down.

“It meant a lot, man, because we needed a stop,” King said. “The game was too close for my comfort, so I just felt like I needed to make a play, and I did.”

With a potential top-10 Draft pick playing alongside him most of this season, King has been thrown into the proverbial fire when it comes to seeing targets from opposing quarterbacks. That was no different Saturday, with Thorne throwing his way on numerous occasions.

More times than not, though, King has come through. Prior to the Rutgers game, Pro Football Focus had King as the highest-graded corner in college football when put into single coverage.

He now has a total of 18 pass breakups on the season, which places him right near the top of the NCAA charts after he was tied for 12th with 13 coming into the week.

“I take it as a challenge. It only gives me more opportunity to make plays. I'm grateful for those opportunities,” King said. “To play alongside a guy like [Porter Jr.] is great because I get to learn from them, I get to compete with him and we get to play together on Saturday.”

While he said every game is personal — something he learned from his dad at a young age — King had some extra emphasis on Saturday’s game considering Michigan State is so close to his hometown of Detroit. King mentioned a handful of players he’s familiar with on the Spartan roster, including his former high school coach Thomas Wilcher, who’s on coach Mel Tucker’s staff.

King more than delivered on Saturday, and he’s been doing so all year at a critical position in Manny Diaz’s defense. His continued growth as an underclassman will be extremely important for Penn State once Porter Jr. leaves the program and King is left as the top dog.

“When Kalen's in there and Joey's playing the way he's capable of playing when he's healthy, it allows us to do a lot of things defensively — load the box, stop the run, challenge throws,” Franklin said. “Really, really talented duo on the perimeter for us.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football’s tight end trio shines in season finale vs. Michigan State Penn State is known for its linebackers, but it’s been the year of the tight ends in Happy V…