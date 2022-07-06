Penn State’s roster has players from all over the U.S., Canada and even Germany, but the Nittany Lions only have a handful of players hailing from where actual lions roam the wilderness.

Born in South Africa, Penn State defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg has brought a high motor to everything he’s done so far in his life, which is why he’s now on the edge of emerging as a regular on the Nittany Lion defensive line.

In his early years in South Africa, van den Berg didn’t play football. Instead, he took to the field as a wing or the eighth man in rugby.

To play both wing and the eighth man is irregular, as an eighth man is comparable to an offensive lineman, while a wing is closer to a wide receiver. However, van den Berg always found his way to the outside on breakaways.

Van den Berg’s mother, Lisa Hendry, said he “loved” anything physical when he was younger, so they stuck him in a rugby program for younger kids where he could utilize his love for tackling.

“He absolutely loved it from the minute he got on the field,” Hendry told The Daily Collegian.

Spectators of his games quickly realized his tackling was one of the best among his peers. But not everything was going in the right direction for van den Berg, as his parents divorced when he was 6 years old.

“That was a very difficult time, especially for Jordan,” Hendry said. “I think his sports and his rugby was what really kept him going during that period.”

His mom remarried three years later to John Hendry, and the pair moved to the U.S. in hopes of finding a better life. One drawback, though, was that van den Berg had to leave rugby behind.

A natural American equivalent to rugby was football, but Lisa was hesitant to let her son make the switch.

“When we moved here, we were very fit on him not playing football,” Lisa said. “It’s too rough. They go in with their heads. The tackles, the concussions. We’re not letting [him] do it.”

There were rugby teams in his local Georgia area, but the friends he made in high school were all playing football.

“He's a very relational guy,” John told the Collegian. “He likes being with his friends, and if his buddies are waking up at 4 in the morning to do something, then he'll be the first one up, waking them all up. He wants to do stuff with his friends, and I think that [what] actually drove a lot of the football was all his buddies doing it, and he wanted to do it with them.”

Van den Berg's football career took off early thanks to many of the same core rugby skills easily transitioning to the new sport.

“He just loved contact,” John said. “He just enjoys tackling, and there's no malice in it for him. He'll pancake someone and then pick them up and walk back with them and check on them. It's not a malicious, angry, vile thing for him. He just enjoys that contact.”

He played high school football for Providence Christian Academy, which was a smaller private school that didn’t get much attention from bigger colleges.

Van den Berg had his eyes set on a Division I offer coming out of high school, but after four years, he didn’t have any to his name.

His high school coaches, Parker Conley and Ken Aldridge, told van den Berg to look at a junior college and played a major role in van den Berg’s ultimate decision to start at Iowa Western Community College.

In 2021, van den Berg started his junior college career playing for coach Scott Strohmeier, where he ended up as a junior college first-team All-American.

Strohmeier said the pandemic actually helped van den Berg’s growth as a player because the team’s season was moved to the spring, giving van den Berg the entire fall to develop. And while van den Berg only spent one season with the Reivers, he made quite the impact on Strohmeier.

“I’d take 100 of him if I can,” Strohmeier told the Collegian. “He plays with such passion and is relentless. There is only one speed, and it's full speed every single time.”

Strohmeier recalled one practice when his team was practicing kickoff return with a pair of running backs lined up deep to receive. He told van den Berg to simply jog down the field and stay in his lane.

The kickoff bounced once, and one of the backs scooped it up, only to be met with van den Berg’s forearm at full speed.

“That’s just how he plays,” Strohmeier said. “He wants to play hard, and he gives it his all every single time.”

After eight games in junior college, van den Berg started to see the Division I offers roll in with the first one coming from Texas State. Thirteen more came along, but none were from a Power Five school as van den Berg had hoped.

“We were absolutely over the moon,” John said. “He was a bit more circumspect about it. He had his heart set on the Power Five offer. He was hanging on for the top.”

John said van den Berg thought about going back for another year at Iowa Western because he didn’t receive his Power Five offer. After waiting, van den Berg finally got calls from Nebraska and Iowa to do a tryout as part of an unofficial visit.

That was the first time van den Berg witnessed the scale of a Division I stadium, facility and locker room.

“Jordan was absolutely blown away,” Lisa said. “I was blown away. It was the most exciting experience. We couldn’t believe what was happening.”

Both schools were impressed by what they saw from van den Berg at the tryout and offered him on the spot.

However, van den Berg decided to hold off on making a decision on his school, and a couple of days later, he received a call from Happy Valley.

Penn State offered him a tryout just like the other two schools, but the Iowa coach warned van den Berg not to go because of his injured knee and instead accept the Hawkeyes’ offer so they could rehabilitate the injury.

“For a moment, we almost never went to the Penn State tryout,” Lisa said. “There was a moment where we were like, ‘Oh my gosh, do we take the birds in the hedge and leave the ones in the bush? Or do we let go of what we've got and try out something else, risking the fact that he may hurt his knee more and lose the other two offers in the process?’”

Van den Berg was drawn to the Penn State tryout, and it subsequently fulfilled a dream he had at a young age. God spoke to him at a stadium with blue seats, according to Lisa.

“When we walked into the Penn State tryout, we saw all the blue seats in the stadium,” Lisa said. “He said, ‘Mom those were the seats in my dreams.’ That was kind of like for him a sign that this was the place he wanted to be.”

Before his tryout with Penn State, James Franklin called him on the phone letting him know not to worry about the state of his knee and that he didn’t have to run at all if he didn't want to.

On June 21, 2021, van den Berg passed on the offers from Iowa and Nebraska and enrolled at Penn State.

After committing earlier in the month, van den Berg, Franklin and his family went out to dinner.

Franklin asked van den Berg about his brothers, and when he got to his two younger brothers, he told Franklin that one, Timmy, is more talented than him.

“To be able to say to your brand new head coach, who you're absolutely in awe of, to be able to bring up your little brother and say, ‘I think maybe he's more talented than I am,’ just says so much about his character,” John said. “His generosity and his ability to be generous to show love and call out the good stuff in other people, even while the light is shining on him.”

When van den Berg stepped on campus, his teammates saw him as a “late bloomer” but heard from strength coaches that he had plenty of raw athletic ability.

Former Nittany Lion defensive tackle Aeneas Hawkins saw van den Berg walk through the door and realized he had a special persona.

“The first thing was just how good of a kid he was,” Hawkins told the Collegian. “He was really humble. He just came in and worked hard. There are a lot of humble kids who can't play football like Jordan van den Berg. He was a freak athlete. He was really quick. His motor never seems to really run out, which is rare for a big D-tackle at this level.”

In the first few weeks, he joined Hawkins on the developmental squad, giving the offense the looks that they needed to execute their plays in practice.

“We were down there having so much fun,” Hawkins said. “He was running around, flying around and giving people trouble on the field. So really just kind of coaching him through that was really how we sparked our relationship.”

His former teammate had high praise after seeing van den Berg’s speed and said he may have the fastest 40-yard dash of any defensive tackle on the team.

Van den Berg’s raw speed and talent allowed him to appear in four games for the Nittany Lions in his first season, with one of his bigger performances coming against Maryland with a fourth-quarter strip sack.

His family wasn’t able to make the game, but they did watch on TV, taking pictures every time he appeared on screen.

“We watched every second on ESPN,” John said. “We were all jumping up and down, taking photos of the screen when he did that. We still remember the first time his name was spoken out loud on ESPN. That was an exciting moment.”

Recently, van den Berg pumped out 30 bench press reps of 225 pounds for Penn State’s annual Lift for Life.

“It’s kind of fun because he’s just discovering himself,” John said. “He will call us and say, ‘Whoa. Did you see what my body just did?’ He’s surprised as well.”

His parents described van den Berg as a person who is “indefatigable,” meaning that he has no quit in himself. His next goals are to graduate from Penn State and then look toward the NFL.

If he doesn’t make the league, he wants to stay in football, coaching kids to learn just like he was coached when he first came to America

Van den Berg’s career at Penn State is just beginning, and he’s still learning football after transferring over from rugby. However, his parents are still “so proud” of what he has achieved, even though his journey is just at the start

“It couldn’t have happened to a better kid,” John said. “This is just the beginning.”

