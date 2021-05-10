John Oliver, the host of “Last Week Tonight” on HBO, recently featured Penn State safety Jonathan Sutherland as a part of his conversation on Black hairstyles.

In a 24-minute segment, Oliver discussed stigmas and social injustices surrounding certain hairstyles and was sure to bring up the well-documented 2019 letter by Penn State alumnus David Petersen, which criticized Sutherland by saying that his dreadlocks were “disgusting” and “not attractive."

Since then, James Franklin and the rest of the Nittany Lions have rallied around the team captain, emphasizing that the way he carries himself is what every Penn State football player should aspire to do.

Oliver wrapped up his short monologue by sarcastically comparing the hair of Sutherland to the short style of former Penn State coach Jerry Sandusky, stating: “I know it sounds ridiculous, but it’s almost as if the haircut doesn’t f-----g matter.”

Sutherland graduated from Penn State in December 2020 and earned All-Big Ten Academic recognition after last season.

He's set to return for his fifth season for the blue and white during the 2021 campaign.

