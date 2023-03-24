There has yet to be an NFL Commissioner to announce a Penn State defensive back being taken in the first round, but that could soon come to an end.

Nittany Lion cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is projected to be a first-round pick as one of the top corners in the draft, making him potentially the first Penn State defensive back to have his name called on night one of the NFL Draft.

“I’m gonna come back and show my kids,” Porter Jr. said. “It’s definitely a special moment that I'm gonna be the first. I’ve really just set the tone for who’s coming behind me.”

Before the NFL Draft night kicks off on April 27, Porter had to wrap up playing in front of coaches Wednesday at Penn State’s Pro Day.

Porter already participated in the NFL Combine, so at Penn State’s Pro Day, he only did the broad jump and the open field workouts.

He recorded the highest broad jump on the day at 10-foot-11, looked sharp on cuts and his backpedal was sound during drills.

“I really just wanted to show everybody that I have some good feet, get in and out of brakes,” Porter said. “I feel like I did that today.”

Porter Jr. was approached by multiple teams, and in particular he talked to the Philadelphia Eagles, who hold the 10th overall pick, and the director of scouting, Brandon Hunt.

“[The Eagles] just said I did good today,” Porter said. “They wanted to see me get out of my breaks and do these drills. I feel like I showcased that and I'm just happy at the end of the day.”

Another team in attendance to watch Porter was the Pittsburgh Steelers, where his dad, Joey Porter Sr., played, won a Super Bowl and coached.

Porter Jr. said having a dad who’s been through the draft process has been a big “advantage.”

“Not too many people have people in their family that have done it before,” Porter said. “The fact that he has and he can be in my corner and can save me from bumping my head on certain instances is big to me and I definitely use them a lot.”

Porter Jr. said in every meeting he’s had with the NFL teams, they’ve brought up his father, comparing the two. His dad told him from a young age that there would be comparisons between the two of them and it’d be something he’d have to deal with.

“He just told me ‘don't let the media, don't let nobody twist our words and twist what we got going on,’” Porter said. “I thank him for that because that took a lot of pressure off me as a kid. I'm just thankful for that… I'm just going out there just to prove what I could do.”

The Steelers don’t draft until the 17th pick; Porter said he hoped he’d gone by then, but it’s not up to him.

“Obviously, I know coach Tomlin’s sons, daughter and everything,” Porter said. “I've got a good relationship with them. At the end of the day, it's business. If they want me they'll get me if they have the opportunity. We'll see what happens.”

Porter said he was invited to attend the NFL Draft and plans to do so with his family members.

At the moment, he’s a projected first-round pick and potentially a top-10 pick in the draft. Porter said it means a lot to him that experts have him that high in the draft, but will take any team that drafts him.

There are a couple of corners that could go over him in the draft like Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon or Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez, but Porter Jr. believes he’s the best cornerbacks in the draft.

“I'll just say my speed, my length and the dog that I have in me,” Porter said. “I feel like I have the best out of anybody in my group and it's not just being cocky. I just feel like if you've made it this far, you should also feel the same way. I feel that way about myself.”

The draft process is coming to a close for Porter with all the official workouts now over with, which was a “monkey” off his back but there is still a lot to do before draft night.

“Definitely got some more meetings and stuff down the line, visits and stuff, but really just toward the back end,” Porter Jr. said. “I'm really grateful to be at the back end. I know a lot of people who haven't been through this process before so I can't really complain too much. I am happy it’s kind of getting over.”

