Penn State will be without one of its top players when it heads to a bowl game this winter.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. announced his decision to forego the bowl game and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft on Wednesday.

Thank You Penn State 💙 pic.twitter.com/0Yxx8hE7s2 — Joey Porter Jr. (@jjporter_1) November 30, 2022

A three-year starter, Porter Jr. finished second on the Nittany Lions with 11 pass breakups en route to being named a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection on Tuesday.

He’s expected to hear his name called in the first round of this spring’s draft.

