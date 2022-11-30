Penn State will be without one of its top players when it heads to a bowl game this winter.
Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. announced his decision to forego the bowl game and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft on Wednesday.
Thank You Penn State 💙 pic.twitter.com/0Yxx8hE7s2— Joey Porter Jr. (@jjporter_1) November 30, 2022
A three-year starter, Porter Jr. finished second on the Nittany Lions with 11 pass breakups en route to being named a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection on Tuesday.
He’s expected to hear his name called in the first round of this spring’s draft.
