Penn State vs. Minnesota, JPJ Alma Mater

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) following Penn States White Out game vs. Minnesota on Saturday Oct. 22, 2022 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. The Penn State Nittany Lions downed the Minnesota Golden Gophers 45-17.

 Caleb Craig

Penn State will be without one of its top players when it heads to a bowl game this winter.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. announced his decision to forego the bowl game and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft on Wednesday.

A three-year starter, Porter Jr. finished second on the Nittany Lions with 11 pass breakups en route to being named a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection on Tuesday.

He’s expected to hear his name called in the first round of this spring’s draft.

