PASADENA, Calif. — Ji’Ayir Brown, the player who’s always smiling, was smiling more than ever while taking in the Rose Bowl win, knowing that’d be the last time he was going to wear a Penn State uniform.

Brown played like it was his final game and was given the highest defensive honor after the game, Rose Bowl Defensive MVP.

“We have a great defense led by Tig, who I think is the best safety in college,” James Franklin said after the 35-21 win over Utah. “I don't think there are enough people talking about this guy.”

Franklin, Brown and Sean Clifford all sat at the podium together after the game, and after Franklin said Brown was the best safety in the nation, Clifford said “that’s a fact.”

Brown is known for being a ball hawk in the secondary for Penn State and has led the Nittany Lions in interceptions the past two years. In 2021, Brown tied for the nation’s lead in interceptions.

Brown found his hands on the ball once again and came up with a pick with under 10 minutes left in the third quarter.

“He’s a baller, man,” cornerback Kalen King said. “Ji’Ayir is one of the most advanced players I’ve ever played with as far as communication and just knowing the game and stuff like that. He’s a playmaker on top of all that. I’m gonna miss him.”

The pick seemed to be the dagger for the Utah offense, as the Utes punted three times and turned the ball over on downs on the next four drives.

Turnovers had been Penn State’s strength in halting offenses all season, and early on, King ran the route almost better than his receiver and came down with an acrobatic interception.

“That was just straight film study,” King said. “He lined up in the slot, and he ran an outside route. Anytime they run outside routes, there is usually a big box, so I just relied on my film study and my instincts, and I made a play.”

King’s pick put Penn State on its own 18, but the interception juiced up the offense. Clifford and Penn State went 82 yards on 12 plays to score the Nittany Lions' first touchdown of the day.

Penn State wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley, who had a touchdown on the day, said turnovers give the offense momentum coming onto the field.

“It was just really good, complementary football,” Tinsley said. “Being able to have our defense make stops and for us to take advantage of those stops. I feel like that was big.”

Even with the early turnover in the first half, Penn State’s defense still allowed two touchdowns on back-to-back drives, forcing it to be tied 14-14 heading into the locker room.

Brown said Penn State’s defensive players took a second to look at themselves in the locker room to remind themselves of who they are.

“A lot of emotions happened in this game when guys start to get out of their way of the scheme,” Brown said. “We went in the locker room, and everybody got their jitters out. We just played together, trusted each other a little more, and we were able to execute more on more plays.”

Penn State’s defense, with the help of Brown’s interception, shut Utah’s offense down and only made it as far as Penn State’s 44-yard line until the touchdown drive at the end of the game.

The Nittany Lions were up 35-14 with a couple of minutes left in the fourth quarter, and Franklin decided it was time for the starters to come out, meaning Brown would be done for the day.

“Tig wanted to stay in the game,” Franklin said. “I pulled him out, him and PJ Mustipher. [Brown] kind of hit me on the sideline. We kind of got into an argument. He didn't want to come out of the game.”

It’s going to be difficult to replace a player like Brown, who shows enough love for the game to get into it with Franklin about playing time in a meaningless situation.

Penn State has a couple of options to fill that role depending on what safety Keaton Ellis does, and the status of Jaylen Reed, who was injured during the game and finished it wearing street clothes and a sling for his arm.

There’s also the “Takeaway King” of the spring and summer camp, redshirt freshman Zakee Wheatley, who could try and fill the role Brown will leave behind.

Defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said people would be “surprised” at how many players Penn State has that fit the bill.

“They just gotta be willing to work at it,” Mustipher said. “It’s gonna have its ups and downs. If you want to be in that position and have that success to be on that podium at the Rose Bowl, you’re going to have to work for it. There are a lot of guys capable of doing the job. They just gotta go and get it.”

Brown worked hard to stand on the podium after the Rose Bowl and now will turn to the NFL Draft.

With Brown off to the pros, Penn State will miss one of its biggest smiles and leaders on not only the defense but the entire team.

“It was a phenomenal ending to the journey he’s had throughout his life,” Mustipher said. “He has been a phenomenal leader on this team, especially on the defense, man. The words he gives, the attention to detail he has given throughout the week each and every day. It showed up throughout the season and showed up especially tonight when we needed it most.”

