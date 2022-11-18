A cornerback from Trenton, New Jersey — Ji’Ayir Brown — made his commitment to Penn State 1,244 days ago, but he had no idea what the journey he was embarking on was going to look like.

“Four years ago, I didn’t even know where I was going to school,” Brown said. “I didn’t know. I knew I was a good player. I knew I could play on any stage, but I didn’t know how I was gonna get there or where it was going to be at.”

Brown also didn’t know what position he was going to play, and it wasn’t until he found his calling at safety at Penn State. He played a variety of positions, and they have all helped shape him into the player he is now.

“I’m a defensive player now,” Brown said. “I thought I was always going to be an offensive player — quarterback, wide receiver — but I’m a defensive player now, and I’m all around the ball… It’s just coming full circle for me as far as from the football world. All the positions and stuff that I’m playing now.”

Brown has been an important piece of Penn State’s defense the past three years and tied for the national lead in interceptions in 2021. This year is no different, and his role is more important with the departure of safety Jaquan Brisker.

Now, the boy from Trenton four years ago has just two regular-season games left as a Nittany Lion.

Brown is trying to slow down the two regular-season weeks he has left in State College despite knowing that nothing lasts forever.

“It’s been a hell of a ride here at Penn State,” Brown said. “You never want to see it come to an end, but nothing lasts forever. Just trying to slow time down as much as possible. I knew this moment was going to come. I just wanted to be ready for it as much as possible.”

Heading into his final season, Brown set expectations for himself, and he said Monday via Zoom that the team set an expectation of going to the College Football Playoff. With two losses, the team’s dream of going to the CFP is minuscule.

“As a team, we definitely reach beyond the expectations of everybody else around us, but I don’t think we’re done with our season yet. We’ll all finish off strong,” Brown said. “It’s been a hell of a year. I’ve definitely appreciated everything that’s been going on this year.”

Penn State’s goal of making it to the College Football Playoff fell short, and according to Brown, the goals he set for himself similarly haven’t been met.

“I set the bar high for myself,” Brown said. “I don’t get discouraged when I don’t meet expectations. I just find a new way to reach my goals, a new path, just a new way I can go about things or maybe recreate the list throughout the season and have different expectations that I can reach.”

Brown sets the bar high for himself because he believes, as a player, he can do anything on the field.

He didn’t achieve his goals on the field this season, but James Franklin and the rest of the staff have appreciated the person he’s been off of the field.

Franklin said Brown and defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, who’s also leaving after this season, have been some of the best leaders he’s had in this program.

“He's got a really good way of being a great teammate to the guys in the locker room, but he also really understands how to interact with coaches and have a positive healthy relationship with the coaches,” Franklin said Tuesday. “He's been phenomenal… in the meeting rooms, he's been awesome in the locker room. He's been awesome after big wins, he's been tremendous after challenging situations.”

Over the years, Brown has been in the locker room with some leaders who have moved on to become NFL talent like Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons.

However, Brown has always been a leader, even back in his flag football days. His mom, Joy Ingram, said he’s been the captain of every team since then.

“Ji’Ayir takes everything personal,” Ingram told The Daily Collegian. “Each one of his teammates, I swear he acts like their biggest fans. He’d push them, and it’s been like that since flag football. He’d go over and dap you up, show you love. He’d let you know if you did good and pick your helmet up if you're down.”

His leadership did have some influence from his mother, too.

“I tell all my kids this, we don’t do the ‘following’ thing,” Ingram said. “Never follow anybody. Always lead. All my kids know that I don’t play the ‘following’ thing. If you want something, you go out there and do it. If you start something, you finish it. It's no quit.”

During his time at Penn State, Brown learned that the most important aspect of being a leader is the connection with his teammates in the locker room, and from that, he was voted a captain for the 2022 season.

“I’ve grown as a leader from 2021 to 2022 tremendously,” Brown said. “I feel like the guys really want to get behind me, really want to help me finish my last season at Penn State the best way I can. I appreciate all the guys on the team for selecting me as a captain and allowing me to be their leader.”

Brown has been a projected high draft pick since the start of the season and has started to fly under the radar as of late because the interceptions have decreased.

Franklin said Brown is being underappreciated for what he’s done in his college career.

“I think he's going to test well,” Franklin said. “I think he's going to interview well… It won't surprise me if, after this thing's all said and done, that he skyrockets up Draft boards.”

Franklin thinks one of the reasons why he’s been so successful is the support of his mother.

“His mom is a huge driving force in his life and how he was brought up, and she did a phenomenal job being very involved,” Franklin said. “I think she's never missed one of his games all the way back to Little League.”

Ingram said she hasn’t missed one of Brown’s games since Pop Warner, outside of the games during 2020 when she wasn’t able to go because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“That was real hurtful,” Ingram said. “It was really emotional for me because I have always been there to watch him play. I feel like it affected both of us.”

Ingram has three other kids other than Brown, and she said if she can’t get to one of her kids’ games, she at least sends one of her family members to cheer them on.

“I don’t let my kids go out there unsupported,” Ingram said. “It really matters to see support in the stands for the athlete. I know it makes a difference. Kids go harder when they see someone in the stands supporting them.”

That means Brown’s mom has been at 23 of his 32 Penn State games, and she confirmed that she’ll be at Rutgers this weekend to support Brown. She added she will be there with signs that she’s made.

In 32 games, Brown racked up nine interceptions, 18 pass breakups, three sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss, but to his teammates, Franklin and the staff, he’s more than what’s on the stat sheet.

Brown, known as “Tig” to his teammates, always has a smile on his face around the campus, locker room and on the field — smiling because he was trying to enjoy every moment he had in Happy Valley before his time was over.

“I’ve been blessed to be a part of this program, to be a part of Coach Franklin’s staff, and it’s just an unbelievable experience,” Brown said. “Being where I come from, there are not too many opportunities given like this out. I just tried to make the best of every one.

“I tried to appreciate it throughout my whole career knowing my time was short. I try to soak in as much as I can from these coaches and staff, just go about it that way and appreciate it before it’s gone.”

