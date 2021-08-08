Whether out of necessity or a chance to unlock some hidden potential, there’s likely to be a number of Penn State players who take on new positions in 2021.

According to James Franklin, junior defensive end Adisa Isaac will “most likely” miss the entirety of the 2021 season due to an unspecified injury.

A projected starter on the Nittany Lions’ defensive line after appearing in all nine games last season, the loss of Isaac will surely rattle some things up on Franklin’s depth chart.

With training camp just beginning, it seems the Penn State coaching staff is already determining new alternatives to make up for Isaac’s loss and get the most out of its defense in 2021.

Here’s a look at the players who will likely be slotted in new positions or have a “dual role” this upcoming season.

Jesse Luketa: linebacker, defensive end

Named a defensive captain and full-time starter at the linebacker position in 2020, Jesse Luketa has solidified himself as a workhorse for the Penn State defense.

However, Pry now seems to be setting the senior up for his next task: filling a hole on the edge of the defensive line.

With Isaac likely out for all of next season, Pry said he’s “excited” about the plan to drop Luketa down to the defensive line in what he calls a “dual role.”

“You'll have the ability to have traits at both positions, so we're able to maximize what Jesse can do well, maximize his assets by playing him some on the edge,” Pry said. “But as far as linebacker, Jesse is still training there and it’s still a one-two punch with him and Ellis [Brooks].”

Keaton Ellis: cornerback, free safety

After an eye-opening true freshman season in 2019 in which Keaton Ellis forced three fumbles in 13 games, the State College native received the starting nod at cornerback in 2020.

However, it looks like the Nittany Lions will use Ellis at a new position next season, taking his hard-hitting prowess to the safety room.

With “good” depth at cornerback next season, Pry said he believes Ellis will be better suited at the position, whether it’s at boundary or free safety.

Similar to Luketa, moving Ellis around to a new position opens up more options on the depth chart, so it’s still possible Ellis will move back to cornerback for some portion of the 2021 season.

“This wasn't about [Ellis] not being good enough at corner, it was about possibly his best position potentially being safety,” Pry said.

Marquis Wilson: cornerback, wide receiver

Thanks to the same cornerback depth driving Ellis to free safety, Marquis Wilson could be another corner splitting time between two positions.

After appearing in all nine games at cornerback this past season, Franklin announced in the spring that Wilson would begin training with the wide receiver group for 2021.

With less than a month to go before the season begins, that still seems to be the case, as Wilson is preparing to see game action on the offensive side of the ball.

While Pry said Saturday that Wilson is still “primarily” working with the defense, he expects the Connecticut native to have a role offensively.

Amin Vanover: defensive tackle, defensive end

After he appeared in just two games during the 2020 season, Penn State’s coaching staff seems excited about the potential of redshirt freshman Amin Vanover.

Slotted at defensive tackle since his arrival to Happy Valley, Vanover will move outside for 2021, where he will look to get his first opportunity at meaningful playing time.

A player Pry calls “reckless” and “physical,” Vanover should slip into the defensive end position smoothly.

Due to his ability as a “swing guy” between tackle and end in Pry’s mind, Vanover has been compared to former Penn State defensive lineman and current San Francisco 49er Kevin Givens.

“He's just got to continue to soak in the position and learn it, but he's a guy we're excited about,” Pry said.

Jaquan Brisker: safety, return specialist

Projected to be one of the best overall players on Penn State’s roster this season, fifth-year senior Jaquan Brisker could very well end up as a first-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft.

At safety, Brisker has been praised for his “tremendous” skill and “good” ball skills, which could lead him to be successful in another part of the depth chart: special teams.

After leading the country in punt returns last season, special teams coordinator Joe Lorig said he feels confident about the group heading into next season, but mentioned Brisker is one of the four to six candidates to return punts and kickoffs in 2021.

“We're going to put them through a bunch of situations this fall to make sure that we have the guys back there that we trust will make the best decisions,” Lorig said.

