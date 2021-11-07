Through nine weeks, it’s safe to say that this year’s Penn State secondary is among its best in recent memory.

On Saturday, that remained true with a dominant performance over Maryland.

Entering the 2021 season, it was expected senior Jaquan Brisker would carry much of the workload of the Penn State secondary, at least in short-to-mid-yardage passing situations.

The question surrounding that part of the depth chart? Who would pick up the slack on the other half of the field.

Following a game-winning interception at Wisconsin in Week 1, it became quite clear that Ji’Ayir Brown was that guy.

Eight weeks later and Brown hasn’t skipped a beat, taking an interception to the endzone to all but seal the Nittany Lions’ win over Maryland while also recovering a fumble in the quarter prior.

After Penn State’s win over the Terrapins, linebacker Ellis Brooks said the senior safety plays like a veteran.

“He has great ball skills,” Brooks said. “You can just tell Tig has played a lot of football. He’s an instinctual player.”

With two turnovers scooped up against Maryland, at times it simply feels as though the ball loves Brown.

“I think that’s just his pursuit to the ball,” Brooks said. “Good things happen around the ball.”

Comparable to his pursuit to the ball, Brown has had to pursue much more than the average Nittany Lion to even get the opportunity to make plays like he did on Saturday.

A nearly identical route as his safety counterpart in Brisker, the pair attended Lackawanna College for two years prior to make their way to Happy Valley.

Now, the two are blowing expectations completely out of the water in their first season starting beside each other.

James Franklin shared his thoughts on the impressive play of his two starting safeties following his team’s victory in College Park.

“Tig and Brisker… I don’t think there’s a better combination of safeties in the country,” Franklin said. “They’re playing at a really high level right now.”

Although there’s a lot of good football being played in Penn State’s secondary, Nittany Lion fans will unfortunately have to cope with the fact that Brisker is bound to make the leap for the NFL following the 2021 season.

To Brown, however, he should be able to slip right into Brisker’s place as both a leader and playmaker once he leaves Happy Valley — and implying he’ll utilize his remaining year of eligibility to return to Penn State.

“I’m next in line to lead the safeties,” Brown said. “He’s a leader right now. I plan on taking that role next year. It’s definitely a big step, big shoes to fill. It’s going to be great.”

On Saturday night, Brown and Brisker stepped up big time to silence the Terrapins.

Brown tied linebacker Brandon Smith’s lead with nine tackles while picking up the pick-six and fumble recovery. Meanwhile, Brisker was right behind him with seven tackles and would’ve come away with his own interception if hadn’t been called back due to a flag on the play.

Cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields said Brown and Brisker make it so that he doesn’t have to worry about getting beat deep, playing into the physical brand he likes to play on defense.

“Two great leaders,” Castro-Fields said. “They set the tone. They work hard every day. That’s all you can really ask for.”

