With heavy wind gusts and occasional snow, February is much different in State College than it is in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, or Tallahassee, Florida — where Penn State’s two skill-position transfers were before.

Mixed in with typical 3 a.m. wakeups for winter workouts, former North Carolina cornerback Storm Duck and former Florida State wide receiver Malik McClain are becoming acclimated to the program’s culture just a month after arriving on campus.

Despite what might seem like a challenging adjustment, those who’ve been around Duck and McClain can’t say enough good about them.

“[Storm] doesn’t say a whole lot, he’s just kind of about his business,” James Franklin said Tuesday. “It's like that northern recruiting process with him, and he's been that way since he showed up on campus. Everybody's been really impressed.”

After appearing in all 13 games as a freshman in 2019, Duck dealt with injuries over the 2020 and 2021 seasons, forcing him to grind harder than most to return to the field, which could explain his “business-like” approach.

Those aforementioned injuries held Duck to appear in a combined six games over those two years before playing in all 12 games for the Tar Heels en route to a second-team All-ACC selection this past season.

If it’s any indication of his hard-working motor, Duck, as well as McClain, were each recognized by their respective position coaches as Tuesday’s “competitors of the day” for the first day of winter workouts.

“We've been fortunate that the guys that we have gone into the transfer portal for have been really good fits culturally, if we look back the last couple of years,” Franklin said. “So far, it seems to be the same way with these two guys.”

Contrary to Duck’s award-winning, four-year career at North Carolina, McClain is still waiting for his big break after two seasons with the Seminoles.

Despite possessing both size and skill, McClain fell victim to a loaded Florida State receiving core that couldn’t get him over 17 receptions, 206 receiving yards and three touchdowns this past season.

He joins a Penn State receiving core in need of help following the departure of its top two receivers: Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley.

“Malik has been impressive so far,” Franklin said. “[He] tested extremely well in our baseline testing when these guys arrived. He's also just always got a huge smile on his face… all the feedback from the strength coaches, as well as the guys, has been really good with him.”

Just a month into his Penn State career, McClain has already acclimated himself among the wide receivers.

He’s not the only new face in the room, either, joined by new receivers coach Marques Hagans, who’s joined his players for dinners and JUGS workouts.

“I'm really excited for him,” Hagans said of McClain. “If he can continue to [work hard] consistently, I think he will make our group a lot better and give us an opportunity to have more depth and more talent and more toughness in our room.”

At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, McClain brings a unique size that Penn State hasn’t likely seen from a consistent contributor since Juwan Johnson in 2018.

What truly sets McClain apart, however, is how fast he is despite his build, sophomore receiver Kaden Saunders said.

“Size is getting more rare to find at the receiver position,” Saunders said. “So obviously when you can get a guy that’s 6-foot-4 who can run like Malik… it's always good for your room and program in general.”

Penn State has already earned a commitment from former Kent State wide receiver Dante Cephas to join the program in 2023, but until he officially signs, Franklin can’t speak about him.

So, hypothetically, what kind of player would the Nittany Lions be getting when Cephas does inevitably sign?

“A really good one,” Franklin said.

