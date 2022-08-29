Some of Penn State’s biggest roster questions were answered by James Franklin during the team’s weekly press conference ahead of the season opener.

The Nittany Lions had ongoing competitions at punter, kicker, middle linebacker, offensive line and backup quarterback. Each of those were answered today, some more specific than others.

Heading into Week 1, former 5-star quarterback Drew Allar was named as Sean Clifford’s backup. Some thought redshirt freshman Christian Veilleux had the backup job locked up.

Franklin said the decision to name Allar the backup is “not set in stone” and that it will “continue to be a competition.”

“When we take all of the information, coach’s opinion based on their gut and experience, data from everything that we keep track of, that Drew has earned that opportunity in Week 1,” Franklin said Monday.

However, arguably the most pressing issue before the press conference was middle linebacker. After Ellis Brooks, Brandon Smith and Jesse Luketa went off to the NFL, linebacker became a position of unanswered questions this offseason. That was answered today.

Sophomore linebacker Tyler Elsdon will take the majority of snaps at middle linebacker to start the season, while redshirt freshman Kobe King will also see playing time at the position as well.

The Jordan Stout-sized hole on special teams has been filled for the most part. Barney Amor, a walk-on transfer from Colgate who earned a full scholarship last week, will be Penn State's starting punter. Jake Pinegar has won the starting kicking job once again.

The only remaining question lies at kickoff specialist, which is a battle between Gabriel Nwosu and Sander Sahaydak.

“[Barney’s] done a really nice job. I think there’s good competition at that position,” Franklin said. “We’re going to rotate every [kickoff] between Sander Sahaydak and Gabe Nwosu.”

Franklin also sang the praises of now-starting kicker Pinegar, Penn State’s former starter before Stout took over kicking duties.

“The guy’s a two-year starter for us and then ends up losing his starting role and doesn’t just run to the transfer portal at first sign of diversity. He stays and sticks it out, and here he is,” Franklin said. “[He’s] one of our leaders on our team and he’s had a really good camp. I think he’s going to have a big year for us and I’m really proud of him for a lot of reasons.”

The offensive line has also been a position of emphasis for Franklin and company this offseason, represented by the team dipping into the transfer portal to get Hunter Nourzad.

Offensive linemen have been getting increased reps ahead of the season thanks to a lack of depth at the position, and Nourzad has been a help in that. Nourzad will be a familiar face on the interior of the offensive line.

“Right now, we look at Hunter being able to play both guards and center. We probably won’t ask him to do all those things in Game 1, but he will play,” Franklin said. “Our plan is to play in starter reps in both guards. We’d like to be able to do that a little more on the offensive line.”

Franklin's comments essentially mean Nourzad will play significantly, whether he is a starter or not. He didn't directly answer whether Nourzad, Sal Wormley or someone else would take the first snap at right guard on Thursday.

Transfer defensive end Chop Robinson is in a similar role to Nourzad, also looking to play starter's reps whether he actually starts. He'll split time alongside Nick Tarburton and Adisa Isaac.

In a press conference that was chalk full of information on the team’s depth chart, wide receiver is a position that exhibits a bit more depth than some fans might have known about.

“I’d say there’s probably five guys that I would feel comfortable putting out there with maybe the sixth guy being right on the edge,” Franklin said. “With our starters, most of those guys will be ‘tap’ guys, not rotational guys. They will stay in until they need a blow and when they tap their helmet. The backup will come in for him to give him a blow for a few plays.”

Franklin said, in an ideal world, Penn State would be two-deep at the three receiver positions.

