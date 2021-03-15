For the first time in two years, Penn State is playing spring football.

Monday marks the first spring practice for the Nittany Lions after last season’s spring sessions were canceled due to the coronavirus.

James Franklin spoke with the media prior to his team’s first practice and addressed a plethora of important topics surrounding the program.

Blue-White in 2021?

Penn State did not hold the annual Blue-White spring game in 2020, as it was canceled along with the rest of its spring practices due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There is still some uncertainty surrounding whether or not the game will be played this season.

“I think there are some discussions right now going on with that at the university level and with our administration, as well as the administration on campus,” Franklin said. “For us, our entire focus is on ‘what can we do to best position us for next year?’”

Franklin and the athletic department as a whole seem set on keeping the focus to the fall, and back in January, Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour said that it was too early to tell on the status of the Blue-White game.

As of now, the status of the game remains unknown.

“I think a lot of things are trending in that direction nationally as well as within our state,” Franklin said. “From a football perspective — the things I’m most comfortable speaking on — on our Friday and Saturday practices, we will scrimmage and get those opportunities in some ways.”

Quarterback room update

After a tumultuous season at the quarterback position that saw Sean Clifford lose his starting job at one point before winning it back, Penn State is now down to just three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster.

“You’d like to be at five scholarship quarterbacks all the time,” Franklin said. “I think you can get away with four, three gets a little dicey.”

Clifford, Ta’Quan Roberson and Christian Veilleux make up the current scholarship quarterbacks. Outside of Clifford, Roberson is the only one with any in-game experience, and he has appeared in just two games without ever completing a pass.

Penn State has been aggressive in the transfer market during the offseason, and Franklin has talked about the possibility of bringing in another quarterback on multiple occasions.

This spring period will be key for the Nittany Lions as they evaluate the most important position on the field.

“Come the end of spring, we’d like to have a pretty good idea of who our first-team, second-team and third-team quarterbacks are,” Franklin said. “And then also: What do we need to do [in the] transfer portal or do we feel like we need to go out and bring another guy in?”

Franklin is focused on the development of the younger quarterbacks while also looking to potentially bring another signal caller into the program.

Roberson, a redshirt freshman, and Veilleux, a true freshman, were both rated 3-star recruits by 247Sports.

“I think it’s challenging. First of all, we want to see Ta’Quan and Christian, we want to feel like we could put those guys in a game and win with them based on what they do in practice,” Franklin said. “There’s still a lot of time between now and next season for them to do that, so that’s going to be the emphasis in meetings and practice and scrimmages.

“From a transfer portal perspective, it’s about going out and finding a guy that can come in and compete and has some experience. We’ll see how that goes, but we're open to the topic and discussing it, but we’ve got to make sure that we’re bringing the right person in here.”

Noah Cain’s status

The running back room was disrupted more than any position for Penn State in the 2020 season.

Journey Brown, the projected starter, had to medically retire due to a heart condition, Noah Cain was injured on the first drive of the season as Brown’s replacement and Devyn Ford missed time as well.

At one point, the Nittany Lions were down to their No. 4 and No. 5 running backs on the depth chart.

Cain was ruled out for the entire season after his left leg injury, but Franklin expects to have his presumed starting running back on the field at some point this spring.

“With Noah — we think probably the second half of spring ball — we’ll get some work out of him, it’s hard to predict how much,” Franklin said. “A lot can change over a three, four-week period of time so we’ll see… We fully expect him back. When that is, it’s hard to say.”