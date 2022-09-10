Penn State took care of business against Ohio on Saturday, 46-10, and the game largely went how everyone expected it to. And, especially pleasing to the Nittany Lion faithful, Drew Allar and Nick Singleton stole the show.

Sean Clifford started the second half and led one drive that ended on a missed field goal before hanging up his helmet and wrapping a towel around his neck. Beaver Stadium, with a 107,306-person crowd, got as loud as it had all day when Allar stepped onto the field — maybe aside from when Joe Paterno made a quick appearance in the pregame hype video.

Allar’s entrance into the game with 11:33 left in the third quarter and just a 19-point Penn State lead is sooner than James Franklin and staff have played their second stringer in the past. In actuality, Franklin wanted Allar in the game even sooner, planning for him to see a drive in the second quarter which didn’t happen.

“I think sometimes in the past we have planned on getting the guys in the game once there was a certain lead,” Franklin said after the 46-10 win. “And when the game doesn't play out that way, they don't get the time that you really wanted them to have.”

Saturday’s game was more or less decided when Allar came in, but 19 points isn’t a huge cushion.

Franklin having his mind made up to play Allar in the second quarter before the game started, however, seems to suggest there’s a possibility that there was extra emphasis on playing the former 5-star beyond the already increased emphasis on developing depth.

Through his two appearances thus far, Allar has shown considerable promise. He went 6-for-8 with two touchdowns against Ohio and showed off some previously unseen mobility, rushing five times including a few designed quarterback runs.

“I think the biggest thing that jumps out to everybody is he's just super poised in there,” Franklin said. “For a young kid, the game seems slow to him already.”

Drew Allar, everybody pic.twitter.com/1ApSlMRhA7 — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 10, 2022

We’ve seen a lot of those rocket ships today 🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/k0ruODksEy — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 10, 2022

The weakness of Penn State’s quarterback room behind Clifford in 2021 resulted in an ugly loss at Iowa, and it almost certainly had something to do with that pesky nine-overtime loss to Illinois.

“We got up on a few games, and we got Ta'Quan [Roberson] some reps, but realistically, he just didn't get that consistent time,” Clifford said. “It's just different when you're playing the whole game. You get adjustments and everything.”

Maybe the plan to play Allar so much means something more, maybe it doesn’t. At the end of the day, though, Franklin, Clifford and the rest of the staff all seem to agree that Allar getting meaningful reps puts Penn State in the best position to win — one way or another.

“This is my last year. I want to be out there with my guys as much as possible,” Clifford said. “But the one thing I will say is, if it means giving up some time to get guys prepared, I want to win more than anything. I have no ego in that.

“The only thing that matters to me is winning football games.”

