Sean Clifford’s health status remained unknown after James Franklin’s weekly press conference.

Franklin didn’t give an update on his No. 1 quarterback Tuesday while addressing the media.

He added that Ta'Quan Roberson and Christian Veilleux will split practice reps at quarterback during the week, and he isn't ready to name a starter yet.

Earlier in the year, Franklin said Roberson was the clear No. 2 quarterback, but the gap has closed a bit, according the the head coach.

He said he expects a player like Roberson, who has been with the program for a few years, to "widen the gap" and a younger player like Veilleux to "close the gap."

Clifford suffered an injury in the second quarter against Iowa and didn’t return to the game. The details and extent of redshirt senior’s injury haven’t been released.

