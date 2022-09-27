After tallying three sacks in the Outback Bowl, defensive end Smith Vilbert was expected to take on a much greater role on Penn State’s defensive line in 2022.

However, four weeks into the season, Vilbert hasn’t been seen in uniform, let alone play in a game, with James Franklin opting out of updates on the redshirt junior or fellow absent defensive lineman Coziah Izzard.

On Tuesday, Franklin gave at least some update on Vilbert, who was recognized as one of the Nittany Lions’ scout team players of the week on Tuesday.

“Just not available,” Franklin said. “I’d like to sit down with Smith and make sure that me and him are on the same page.”

Whether for injury, academics, disciplinary reasons or something else, Franklin said he doesn’t “like to make announcements here publicly” before he has spoken with the athlete and they’re on the same page.

“I have a ton of respect for all the players in our program, and I want to be respectful of their situations, whether it’s personal, whether it’s professional, whether it’s academic, whatever it may be,” Franklin said. “I’m really proud that Smith Vilbert’s a part of our program. I’ll leave it at that for right now.”

