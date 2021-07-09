As the current No. 2-ranked recruiting class in the country, the level of success of this summer’s recruiting cycle can largely be attributed to something James Franklin hasn’t done in years.

With a total of 18 commitments — 10 of which are 4-star prospects — the Nittany Lions are delivering one of their best performances on the recruiting trail in program history.

While Penn State’s 2022 recruiting class is far and away the most talented group the Nittany Lions have pieced together in years, it’s foolish to ignore the consistent success the blue and white has enjoyed on the recruiting trail in recent offseasons.

In fact, Franklin has only brought in two recruiting classes ranked outside of 247Sports’ top-20 — the first came in his inaugural season in 2014, and the second came in 2021.

Even as the lowest-ranked group in his tenure as head coach, 2014 may have been Franklin’s most talented, as ten of the players are currently on NFL rosters.

The 2022 class’ numbers speak for themselves, as it's one of the largest recruiting classes in the country as of now. However, Penn State has reshaped an important part of its recruiting performance this year — securing in-state prospects.

Since the start of the 2022 cycle, a number of Nittany Lion positional coaches have repeatedly shared a certain graphic: “The best in PA stay in PA.”

When 4-star running back Nicholas Singleton announced his decision to commit to Penn State, he became the tenth in-state recruit to join the blue and white.

The 10-commit mark is six more than Franklin has enjoyed in each of the past three recruiting cycles. In 2019, 2020 and 2021, just four Pennsylvania prospects stayed home to join the blue and white.

Penn State is just one in-state commitment away from tying Franklin’s high of 11 in 2015, which should tell all you need to know about where this group of future Nittany Lions stands at this point in July.

While Franklin has recruited well since taking the helm of Penn State football, calling his in-state performance disappointing would be an understatement.

However, that all changes with the class of 2022.

Half of the Nittany Lions’ top-six recruits are from Pennsylvania, and Singleton leads the charge as the highest-graded prospect.

There are numerous reasons why the 2022 class is so special, but it’s deep roots within the commonwealth of Pennsylvania may be what stands out the most.

Many Nittany Lion fans remember when Harrisburgh, Pennsylvania, native Micah Parsons announced his commitment to Penn State in 2018.

The thought of Parsons being a top-five prospect in the nation and a native of Pennsylvania made his commitment to the blue and white different from others who have set foot in Beaver Stadium.

After Penn State missed out on the top two in-state recruits for 2021 in Nolan Rucci and Kyle McCord, Franklin and company were likely struck with a reality check before the 2022 recruiting cycle hit its stride.

If this summer’s success continues, the 2022 class could signal a major shift for many reasons but most importantly as an in-state powerhouse.

As the state-related school of Pennsylvania and a supposed national contender, there’s no reason why the Nittany Lions should only bring in three or four in-state recruits per cycle.

However, Penn State’s current pace to break its in-state recruit record could mean Franklin’s Pennsylvania performance will improve for years to come.