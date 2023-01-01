James Franklin and Kyle Whittingham posed for pictures beside the Leishman Trophy, adorned with roses atop a silver pedestal.

Six years earlier, Franklin watched as the trophy was stripped from his grasp at the 2017 Rose Bowl — a game appearance that set Penn State back on the map but a loss that burned more than most in Franklin’s 28-year coaching career.

“I seem to always run into USC fans, and they talk about what an unbelievable game it was and I say, ‘Yeah, it was unbelievable, but it could have been a little better,’” Franklin said Sunday. “But getting here is one thing, and it takes a tremendous amount of hard work and perseverance and a plan.”

That plan began the moment last season ended, Franklin said, with an Outback Bowl loss that capped off a combined 11-11 record over the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

With an offense losing its top playmaker in Jahan Dotson, all eyes turned toward the Nittany Lions’ highly touted freshman class to turn the ship around and return the program back to the relevance it had been just years before.

The defense had been there in 2021, but it took two electrifying freshman running backs, Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, to truly open up the Penn State offense and balance both sides of the ball.

“We have an offense that does a little bit of everything, which as a head coach has been important for me,” Franklin said. “If you're just flying up and running two backs all the time, it's hard to get your defense ready for some spreads.”

Even without leading receiver Parker Washington, who suffered a late season-ending injury and later declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, the Nittany Lion offense has a new swagger and intensity that has the ability to catch opposing defenses on their toes.

On the other side of the ball, things have only improved as first-year defensive coordinator Manny Diaz becomes more acquainted with the program and players from the line to the secondary learn to trust each other.

Much can be said about the improvement of Penn State’s offense, but the defense is its heart and soul, a unit Whittingham called “the best defense we’ve played this year.”

“Very impressed. I’m a former linebacker, so I always look at those guys,” Whittingham said. “Very impressed by their linebacker corps. It’s outstanding and definitely one of the best in the country.”

Led by Diaz, the Nittany Lions have found success at their historic linebacker position, in part thanks to freshman Abdul Carter, who led the team in both sacks and tackles for loss.

Much like Singleton and Allen, Carter has taken the Big Ten by storm and is set to garner a bright spotlight come Monday’s game.

“He’s got the ability to burst,” Franklin said. “Once he makes his mind up, he's got a burst toward the ball which is unlike many that I’ve had and many that I’ve seen. So when you list out all the traits and attributes that you're looking for at the linebacker position, he's got a lot of them.”

With a number of freshmen making consistent impacts and more expected to follow in the near future, Penn State is expected to make noise on the national stage next season.

A Rose Bowl win would only build up more momentum as the Franklin and Nittany Lions enter the new year.

“There's not too many programs that are able to end their season with a win,” Franklin said. “We'd like to be one of them.”

