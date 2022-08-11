The past couple of years, Penn State’s offensive line has been in question. And before virtually every season, James Franklin has said, “This year is the year for the offensive line.” But this go around was a little different.

At Penn State’s media day, Franklin didn’t pound the table and make the same statement.

“I'm going to make a more measured approach there,” Franklin said. “I’m gonna let them and let us prove it to you.”

The offensive line is coming off of a 2021 season where it allowed quarterback Sean Clifford to be sacked 34 times, the most in the Big Ten.

Franklin said he and the staff aimed to improve the strength, conditioning and schemes for the offensive line this time around to lessen the number of times Clifford is on the ground.

“I think you get to an elite level or superior level through all those things, and when it doesn’t work out the way you want it to, then all those areas factor in as well,” Franklin said. “That’s where some of those changes, from a staff perspective, I think are going to impact that — philosophically how we’ve kind of gone about our business.”

Another part of the offensive line’s problem was run blocking and, for Penn State, the run game in general.

The Nittany Lions, a team that had back-to-back years with a 1,000-yard rusher in 2017 and 2018 and almost had one in 2019, had leading back Keyvone Lee rush for just 530 yards and two touchdowns in 2021.

The blue and white slotted in with the 12th-most rushing yards in the Big Ten in 2021, only ahead of Indiana and Purdue.

“Obviously, based on, again, production between the O-line and the running backs, the running game, in general, will probably be another question mark,” Franklin said. “But we have different people in that room. We've got some guys returning and some new faces in that room that's created really good competition and depth.”

Even though Franklin didn’t pound the table to say the problem was fixed, he did dip into the transfer portal to help stop the recurring problem.

Franklin brought in redshirt senior Hunter Nourzad from Cornell, where he played 20 straight games at right tackle.

After arriving on campus, Nourzad said his teammates have been helpful in getting him acclimated to his new home.

“Whether it's about a play or a scheme or where a restaurant is or where should I go to get this and that,” Nourzad said, “my teammates have been really helpful at making the transition.”

Nourzad packed his bags in New York and moved into an apartment with the man he has to protect in Clifford.

The new kid on the block said Clifford has been “pretty helpful” during practices and also outside of practice.

“He’s been here for a little bit, so he kind of knows what’s going on,” Nourzad said. “Dudes in the room, literally every person in the offensive line room has been helpful for me, so it’s been nice.”

As soon as Nourzad stepped onto campus, he said the coaches haven’t coached any differently than the already existing players in the room.

“I don’t think that they have been telling me anything specific,” Nourzad said. “It’s just been kind of the same expectation for everybody… It’s just work hard, train hard, practice hard.”

Nourzad stood in the front of the line Saturday and watched offensive line coach Phil Trautwein carefully during a blocking drill and then replicated it, which pleased Trautwein.

Other linemen got into the mix, and Trautwein worked closely with redshirt sophomore J.B. Nelson to help improve the depth at the position.

“Coach Trautwein has done a hell of a job getting those guys ready,” offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich said. “From that standpoint, where we are at right now, we love it… They are coming off the ball really well.”

Penn State lost left tackle Rasheed Walker after he was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Sixth-year senior outside linebacker Jonathan Sutherland said he’s been putting the offensive line to the test, especially testing the tackles when defensive coordinator Manny Diaz blitzes the linebackers.

“We got good tackles on this team,” Sutherland said. “Olu [Fashanu] is a guy who stands out to me. He’s really good.”

Fashanu, Penn State’s new starting left tackle, is a 6-foot-6, 321-pound sophomore who played a lot on special teams before making his first start at left tackle in the Outback Bowl against Arkansas.

Fashanu will be one of the starters on Franklin’s improved offensive line, but where Nourzad fills in and the rest of the starters are still in question.

Yurcich said he “likes where we are at with the offensive line,” even with Franklin still writing a question mark next to them.

“We have had two helmet and shoulder pad practices, and those guys have been very physical,” Yurcich said. “Their attitudes have been exceptional, and their effort has been tremendous. Those are the things that we can control, and we like where we are headed.”

