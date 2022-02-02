Grambling State made headlines Monday afternoon after it was reported that the school is set to announce a name, image and likeness deal in which all of its student athletes would receive an annual income for their NIL.

While it’s unclear how much money a given athlete would make, the deal — reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel — is believed to be the first of its kind.

A source tells ESPN that Grambling State University is set to announce a Name Image and Likeness deal for all of its scholarship student athletes, where every Grambling athlete receives annual income for their NIL. The deal is believed to be the first of its kind. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 31, 2022

As one of the premier programs in college football, Penn State has only scratched the surface of unlocking a world of NIL opportunities, James Franklin said at his National Signing Day press conference Wednesday morning.

“I'd love to see us being on the front end and being a leader nationally in these areas. But we’re not there yet,” Franklin said. “That’s clear and that’s obvious.”

With the largest alumni base in the country, as well as a national reputation as one of college football’s most historic and competitive football programs, Penn State looks poised to become a budding powerhouse in the world of NIL.

To Franklin, the groundwork for NIL opportunity and success is there, it just comes down to a few key components to reach the same status as schools like Texas and Ohio State, which have brought in millions of dollars in NIL deals for their student athletes.

On top of the financial success, Ohio State has recently made new strides in the NIL world, implementing an NIL Edge Team within the athletic department to “assist in connecting and coordinating NIL activities,” senior associate athletic director Carey Hoyt said.

“We have to be bold and we have to be aggressive,” Franklin said. “I’d love to see us like [Texas and Ohio State], that we are bold and aggressive in these areas and flexible, and when these new rules are put in place we have to move and have to move quickly.”

Over the course of the past season, Franklin repeatedly spoke on the competitive nature of college football — not just finding success on the field, but in all facets of the game.

Dating back to his Happy Valley entrance in 2014, Franklin put an emphasis on improvements within the program’s facilities .

Now, the emphasis is on NIL.

“College football is so competitive that there is not an area that you can say, ‘Well, we're not going to compete in that area,’” Franklin said. “You have to be willing to compete in it all.”

The world of college football is changing everyday, and Franklin knows it as well as anyone.

“We need to move, and we need to be one of the leaders in college football,” Franklin said. “[We need to] put some things out there that people can be excited about and that people can get behind. That'll put our student athletes in the best position and put our individual teams in the best position to be successful and compete year round.”

While identifying areas in need of improvement is one thing, it’s another to take the necessary steps in order to improve.

With a new Penn State president, Neeli Bendapudi, set to take over for Eric Barron in spring 2022, Franklin is set to work side by side with the new university administration to take advantage of NIL opportunities sooner rather than later.

“I haven’t had a sit down conversation with our new president yet,” Franklin said. “We’ve had some conversations but not in the details of [NIL priority]. I know that's going to happen, but it has not happened yet.”

