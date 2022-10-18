Halfway through his sixth season at Penn State, quarterback Sean Clifford is on pace to finish with the lowest completion percentage of his career and has yet to top 282 passing yards in a game.

While former 5-star freshman Drew Allar has looked solid in his five game appearances in 2022, James Franklin is staying firm on his plan at starting quarterback.

“That’s the wrong message. That’s the wrong signal,” Franklin said Tuesday on calls for Allar to start. “Sean has earned the right to be on the field.”

It’s been an up-and-down spectacle over Clifford’s four years as the Nittany Lions’ starter, from a Cotton Bowl victory in 2019 to a combined 11-11 record over the last two seasons.

Following Penn State’s 41-17 blowout loss to Michigan, however — a game Clifford completed just seven of 19 pass attempts for 120 yards — the thought that Clifford could legitimately lose his job to Allar became as real as ever.

When Allar entered the field for Clifford in the fourth quarter it turned some heads, but Franklin confirmed postgame that Clifford got injured. However, Franklin didn’t provide much of an update on his status Tuesday.

“Unless it's a season-ending injury, I typically don't announce that,” Franklin said. “We haven't even practiced yet, so it's hard for me to give you guys an answer that helps you do your job at this stage.”

While Franklin didn’t provide a clear update on Clifford’s health, he did state that “nothing has changed” with his current “plan or model” at starting quarterback, meaning that if Clifford is healthy, he will likely be the starter for the foreseeable future.

Penn State has two options for how it wants to play out the season: hand the keys to Allar and see what happens or stick to Clifford and hopefully scrape together a one- or two-loss record.

It’s becoming very apparent Franklin is going to choose the latter of the two.

“I think there are tons of examples, not only at Penn State, but across the country, where you do everything you possibly can to win the next week,” Franklin said. “And I think some of those approaches [in regard to a quarterback change] aren't necessarily about winning this week.”

