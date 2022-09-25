 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

James Franklin looking for more ‘efficiency’ on 3rd downs, consistency in the run game

Video by Alex Osman | The Daily Collegian

While the Nittany Lions were able to defeat the Chippewas 33-14, Penn State still has room for improvement, according to James Franklin.

Franklin commented on the fact that his team could increase the “efficiency” and the effectiveness of its third downs, as well as become more consistent in its run game. He also commends his players on their ability to play “aggressive cover zero” frequently in their matchup against Central Michigan.

WATCH MORE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.