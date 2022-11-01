After a loss to Ohio State, Penn State now has two losses on the season, which theoretically knocks it out of College Football Playoff contention.

The best thing the Nittany Lions can work toward now is a New Year’s Six bowl game or start to prepare for the future.

When the future is mentioned at Penn State in 2022, everyone looks at the quarterback position and when true freshman Drew Allar will fully take over at quarterback, retiring sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford.

After the Michigan loss, James Franklin staunchly stated that Clifford would still be the starter for the time being, but in his Tuesday press conference, Franklin’s tone was less adamant about the situation.

“For us, we are going to look at who gives us the best chance to be 1-0 this week and go from there,” Franklin said. “Wherever that is based on this week’s practice and preparation, we’ll go with it, and that’s really how it's been all year long.”

Franklin mentioned Tuesday that he discussed the issue with most of his staff, including offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mike Yurcich and defensive coordinator Manny Diaz. He also sought the council of former quarterbacks to see what the best step forward for Penn State is.

If nothing else, Allar’s brief game action has caught plenty of attention thus far. Franklin dubbed Allar with “tremendous arm talent” for his 6-foot-5, 238-pound stature.

“Some guys that are big, strong guys are not very accurate,” Franklin said “He’s shown to be accurate.”

Allar’s development has come a long way, and some of that is due to how much he’s learned from Clifford, according to Franklin.

However, the Nittany Lions still have four games to play, but only Maryland has a record over .500, so it might be time for Allar to see some more action to prepare him for next year.

Franklin said his first priority is winning games for the players in the locker room, especially the ones that are in their last year of eligibility.

“What you’d like to do at the same time is getting better and building for your future,” Franklin said. “I hope that you could do those two things together. I don’t think they’re exclusive of one another… I think there is a balance between the two.”

A balance between the two might hint at a two-quarterback system where Allar and Clifford switch on and off during the last four games.

Franklin said it’s much harder to rotate in quarterbacks than it is at any other position, which makes sense since there’s just one quarterback and it’s the most influential position on the field.

Penn State did use both Allar and Clifford at the start of the season, but Allar only came in late in the game when the Nittany Lions were up a few scores or when Clifford was hurt.

Franklin said Penn State has used a “two-quarterback system” already, meaning the start of the season, and is still going to do whatever gives the Nittany Lions the best chance to win.

“Best chance to win” is a lot different than Franklin’s firm take not long ago that Clifford would be the guy going forward.

With Penn State’s College Football Playoff hopes pretty much out of the picture, Franklin might have changed his stance on the Nittany Lions’ quarterback situation going forward.

“Ultimately,” Franklin said, “I have to do what’s best for Penn State to be 1-0 this weekend.”

