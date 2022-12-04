On Aug. 15, the AP Top 25 poll left Penn State unranked. Fast forward to Dec. 4, the Nittany Lions are ending the season at No. 11 and set to face No. 8 Utah, the Pac-12 champion, in the Rose Bowl.

Following the College Football Playoff Committee’s selection, the Rose Bowl held a teleconference with the Utes’ head coach Kyle Whittingham and James Franklin. Franklin also met with Penn State media members in a separate Zoom conference immediately afterward.

There was a lot said as bowl prep gets underway, but three topics stood out in particular.

Bowl opt outs

The landscape of college football is continuously becoming more business-oriented, and that includes the athletes making the best decisions for themselves when it comes to playing in bowl games.

Draft-eligible prospects who are projected to be selected have elected to opt out of their teams’ bowl games to avoid risking an injury that could cause them to fall, along with their draft paychecks, by the time the NFL Draft rolls around.

“​​I think that's a challenge across college football right now. I think that's why there's a lot of conversations going on about [playoff] expansion and things like that,” James Franklin said.

Both coaches have had recent success in retaining players for the big game, though, with the exception of Penn State’s 2021 Outback Bowl. The Utes didn’t have a player opt out in the 2021 Rose Bowl, and Franklin-led teams hadn’t had an opt out until last season, according to Franklin.

The Rose Bowl provides a unique experience that might entice draft prospects to play in the bowl game in Whittingham’s and Franklin’s eyes.

“The Rose Bowl is a terrific game, obviously, right in the heart of our recruiting footprint,” Whittingham said. “We have a ton of guys from Southern California on our team that are really excited to play in front of friends and family.”

So far, the Nittany Lions are the only team to have an opt out ahead of the 2022 Rose Bowl, with cornerback Joey Porter Jr. announcing his draft declaration.

Olu Fashanu, Joey Porter Jr.

Offensive tackle Olu Fashanu and Porter Jr. have both been projected as first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, but they’ve chosen completely opposite paths for their futures.

Despite Porter Jr. 's absence, Franklin took time to reflect on his importance to the program.

“For him to be able to try to come back as quickly as he did from his medical situation … during the season and do everything he possibly could to try to get back. I think it was telling of his commitment to his teammates and his commitment to this program and university,” Franklin said.

Fashanu, on the other hand, announced his intent to return to the program in 2023, citing “unfinished business.” Fashanu is set to graduate next fall, which seems to have played a big factor in the decision.

Fashanu remained out of the Nittany Lions’ last four games due to injury, throwing true freshman Drew Shelton into the mix on the offensive line. Franklin didn’t specify Fashanu’s availability for the Rose Bowl.

“We'll see how this whole thing plays out. Obviously, medical will play the biggest factor in all these things,” Franklin said. “We’ll see how this bowl game plays out with his timeline.”

Mutual respect in 1st matchup between Penn State, Utah

The 2023 Rose Bowl will mark the first time Penn State and Utah play each other in program history. Both coaches were candid about the respect they have for the other program.

The Utes defeated USC to win their second consecutive Pac-12 crown, but one play in particular stuck out to Franklin. Utah quarterback Cameron Rising was shellacked by a Trojan defender with enough force to knock his helmet right off his head.

Rising missed one play, which is mandatory by rule when a player’s helmet comes off during play, before returning and leading the Utes to victory.

Cameron Rising takes a big hit. pic.twitter.com/XbHP4uOey1 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 3, 2022

“He bounced right up and put his helmet right back on, and that has such an impact on your team and on your program when your quarterback can take a shot like that then bounce right back,” Franklin said. “I think that's very telling of who they are as a program.”

For Utah, the Nittany Lions’ fan base is the aspect of the program that Whittingham respects the most.

“I've been a football fan forever and watching Penn State from afar, what a great tradition,” Whittingham said. “I've never been to a game there, but it looks nuts to play in that stadium with that crowd and those fans.”

