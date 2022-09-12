James Franklin expresses confidence in Penn State’s running back room after two touchdowns by freshman Nick Singleton. Franklin commended Singleton for breaking off "big runs" in the Nittany Lions’ matchup against the Ohio Bobcats.

Speaking to the media after the game, Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown comments further on Singleton’s game performance and progress since spring training.

Both Franklin and Brown commend Singleton on his run speed and note the value that he is expected to bring to Penn State’s offense.

