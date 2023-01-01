James Franklin gave some good news regarding two Penn Staters who have missed some time this season due to injuries.

Franklin announced that sophomore running back Keyvone Lee will be available for the Rose Bowl, while sophomore offensive tackle Olu Fashanu will be a game-time decision.

“Keyvone will be available,” Franklin said Sunday. “Obviously, he has been out for a number of weeks. We'll see how that rotation will go. Those two running backs have played and played really well, but having Keyone available is really, really important.”

Lee has not played since Michigan and had the go-ahead touchdown against Purdue in the first game of the season.

Saturday, during Penn State’s media day, Lee said he feels “110%” and is anxious to get back on the field, while Fashanu’s status is still up in the air.

“Olu is going to be a game-time decision,” Franklin said. “We’ve had conversations with him and his family. Part of Olu making the decision to come back was also about him being physically ready to play but also mentally ready to play. He does not want to rush back from this injury.”

Fashanu was named third-team All-Big Ten and started in eight games, not allowing a sack on 299 snaps.

“He’s been awesome out at practice,” Franklin said. “Not only in the reps that he’s been able to get, but also with coaching Drew Shelton.”

If Fashanu is unable to go, true-freshman offensive tackle Drew Shelton will be in line to start once again.

