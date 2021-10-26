It’s a long way from Pennsylvania to California from both a geographical and cultural standpoint, with over 2,000 miles in between the states and a myriad of differences setting the two places apart.

They’re nearly polar opposites, similar to what two different coaches had to say regarding rumors surrounding their names on Tuesday afternoon.

James Franklin, who has been connected with the now-open USC gig for multiple seasons and even thrown into the LSU rumors recently, was once again asked about his future plans and his commitment to Penn State in his weekly press conference.

It’s a hot topic once again this week, as a report from Football Scoop on Monday night stated that Franklin had switched agents from Trace Armstrong of Athletes First to Jimmy Sexton of CAA.

With Penn State President Eric Barron set to retire at the end of the 2021-22 year and Senior Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour potentially on the way out in the near future, the supposed in-season move may have indicated Franklin was thinking about his future.

Franklin confirmed the report Tuesday, but he did clarify that the move was made well before the season (and firing of USC coach Clay Helton).

“I'm not going to get into the details, but what I will tell you is that this is being reported now, but this is something that happened over the summer,” Franklin said. “Obviously I didn't make an announcement. I don't know anybody that ever does when that happens. But this is something that happened over the summer that's just being reported now.”

Franklin was later asked rather flatly if he’s committed to coaching in Happy Valley beyond 2021.

“Yeah, you know, obviously I've been asked this question multiple times, and my focus is completely on Illinois and this team and this program,” Franklin said. “I think I've shown over my eight years my commitment to this university and this community. That's kind of my statement.”

He likely meant Ohio State instead of Illinois, and while the answer seems to display his commitment to the blue and white, it’s far from the emphatic “no” the Nittany Lion faithful has wanted to hear for a while.

There have been multiple other coaches in college football and the NFL that have shot down these reports as soon as they’ve turned up, though.

One of those also happened to take place Tuesday afternoon, with fellow Pennsylvania head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers addressing a report also linking him to the Trojans.

Tomlin, unlike Franklin, shut down the question immediately and made a commitment to continue what he feels is “one of the best jobs in all of professional sports.”

“I don't have time for that speculation. I mean, that's a joke to me,” Tomlin said in his Tuesday media availability. “That will be the last time I address it and not only today, but moving forward. Never say never, but never [...] There is not a booster with a big enough blank check.”

While the situations between Franklin and Tomlin are certainly different with financial leverage and recruiting making the Nittany Lion head coach more restricted in what he can say, Tomlin’s is the type of statement many Penn State supporters are looking for.

At this point, it’s pretty safe to say Franklin won’t give any more information on the topic, as he’s given relatively similar answers since the rumors started earlier in the year.

All that matters now to the Happy Valley head man is that his players remain focused on Ohio State this weekend and on the task at hand of being 1-0 each week.

Star wide receiver Jahan Dotson said that the message has been clear from Franklin since the minute he stepped on campus, and that doesn’t change now with outside distractions surrounding the program’s leader.

“Ever since I've gotten here, Coach Franklin has really drilled in our heads about going 1-0,” Dotson said. “Me being in the program for four years now, that's just something that's engraved in my mind. That's all I'm focused on right now, going 1-0, taking it day by day, step by step.”

