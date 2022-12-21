James Franklin likely felt a major sigh of relief as he sat down for his National Signing Day press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Well over a year since the first commitment of Penn State’s 2023 class in July 2021, the Nittany Lions now have 22 recruits signed and sealed.

While Franklin may add a few more names to his team’s board come late signing day in February, Penn State’s 2023 class is all but finalized.

Here are the main takeaways from his Wednesday press conference.

Positions to add

With 22 players signed, Penn State’s class is deep, but Franklin would like it to grow before late signing day on Feb. 1.

Despite an already loaded group of incoming freshman offensive linemen, with 5-star Jven Williams, 4-star Alex Birchmeier and 3-star Anthony Donkoh, Franklin said he would still like to add another tackle or another lineman that has “position flexibility.”

Continuing on the offensive side of the ball, Franklin would like to add another wide receiver to complement Carmelo Taylor — the Nittany Lions’ lone receiver signee — after two receivers decommitted and signed elsewhere this cycle.

“That's a position where I could see us sign a couple more guys,” Franklin said, “just to make sure that we have the competition at that position, on a similar scale that we do at tight end and running back.”

On the other side of the ball, Franklin said he’d like to add another defensive tackle and “possibly” another defensive end to a class that has just one true interior defensive lineman in 3-star Tyriq Blanding.

While the secondary is likely the deepest group of Penn State’s class, Franklin isn’t ruling out adding “one or two more” defensive backs “depending on how this thing plays out.”

What’s becoming a likely possibility is that longtime Nittany Lion defensive back commit Conrad Hussey will sign elsewhere, presumably either Florida State or Miami (FL), two schools he’s visited over the past month.

Hussey was the lone verbal commitment out of 23 players that didn’t participate in the program’s signing day draft Wednesday morning, so if he signs somewhere else, Penn State may need to fill his void with another recruit. 247Sports and Rivals reported Wednesday afternoon that Hussey will wait to sign until February.

“We got one guy that we've been recruiting for a long time that still hasn't signed yet,” Franklin said. “So we'll see how we'll see how that all plays out.”

RELATED

Position flexibility

As Franklin mentioned with his offensive line, Penn State’s 2023 class has a ton of versatility and can be slotted at multiple spots on the field.

While Franklin said he believes the class’s three offensive linemen could play “all five” spots on the line, he said he’ll start Williams and Birchmeier out at tackle, while Donkoh will start out at guard and likely stay there.

“I'd love to start those two guys at tackle to see if they can do it,” Franklin said of Williams and Birchmeier, “knowing that we know J’ven could move inside, knowing that Birchmeier can move inside to both guard and center.”

When it comes to “position flexibility,” it doesn’t get more versatile than 4-star Mathias “Mega” Barnwell, who was recruited primarily as a tight end but has the ability to play a number of positions on both sides of the ball.

At 6-foot-6, 255 pounds, Barnwell is the tallest player in the class and his size adds to his versatility.

“We do think he could play defensive end. We do think he could play defensive tackle. We think he can play tight end for sure,” Franklin said. “And then I think there's also a chance that he could play on the offensive line.”

Penn State’s incoming linebacker group is interesting as well, as the three signees — Tony Rojas, Ta’Mere Robinson and Kaveion Keys — have been projected all over the field. Franklin said Wednesday he expects Rojas and Keys to play outside linebacker, while Robinson will likely hold down the mike linebacker spot.

NIL in recruiting

For the first time maybe ever, numbers potentially meant more than the names in this year’s recruiting cycle.

With the era of name, image and likeness in full effect in college athletics, the shady side of recruiting has become common, with players reportedly being offered large sums of money from schools and policy shifting from a state-to-state basis.

“I think there's major concerns with what's going on in college football right now,” Franklin said. “There's really no guardrails. There's not a whole lot of guidance. There's not a whole lot of governance, and it's concerning.”

What was likely of even more concern to Franklin when NIL rolled out prior to the 2021 season was that Penn State wasn’t where it needed to be compared to its competitors, but Franklin said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Kraft and Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi have done great work in their first year on the job.

“I think we were way behind,” Franklin said. “I think Pat and Dr. Bendapudi… have really come in here and hit the ground running, and I think we've made up a lot of ground.

“But we still have a lot of work to do, if we say we want to approach NIL and everything else, when it comes to competing at the highest level.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE