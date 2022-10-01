Following Penn State’s 17-7 win against Northwestern, James Franklin announced fourth-string running back Devyn Ford isn’t on the team anymore.

Franklin cited Ford’s decision to leave the team was because he “wants to focus on academics.”

Ford had fallen in the depth chart thanks to the presence of true freshman running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen and mostly saw the field on kick returns, although he did see action as a pass catcher out of the backfield.

The fourth-year Nittany Lion was never the feature back, but he saw a lot more action in years past than this season. In 2020, his most productive year, Ford tallied 274 rush yards and three touchdowns on 67 carries.

