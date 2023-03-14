Penn State found its replacement for Deion Barnes’ graduate assistant role Tuesday.

James Franklin announced former Nittany Lion defensive end Torrence Brown will take on the role as a graduate assistant, the head coach said during his opening spring practice press conference.

Brown had been a defensive line graduate assistant at Marshall under former Penn State special teams coordinator and running backs coach Charles Huff.

Evidently, Franklin and co. had what it took to bring Brown back to State College.

