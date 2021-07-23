Penn State’s coaching staff and players weathered the storm that was the pandemic-marred 2020 season, and the approach to the 2021 campaign was a hot topic at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis.

Unlike many of their counterparts in the Big Ten, the Nittany Lions never had a game cancelled due to a COVID-19 outbreak among team players or personnel.

James Franklin took the challenge of navigating the new normal head-on by making sure information was available and program decisions were always clear.

“We were making sure that everything we did was communicated and transparent,” Franklin said. “I had a lot of zoom meetings with the parents to make sure they were informed of what was going on in the Northeast and in Pennsylvania. We took a very strict, conservative approach with it. I think the success that we had — specifically with COVID — showed that.”

In addition, Franklin showed commitment and set an example for college football with how he navigated team and personal matters.

While keeping track of his Nittany Lions in the months leading up to the delayed 2020 football season, Franklin separated from his family for 14 months to protect his daughter, who has sickle cell anemia.

“I took great pride in, as the head coach, setting the tone and setting the example of wearing that mask, which was mandated,” Franklin said. “Wearing that mask [as] consistently as any head coach in the country and making sure that every decision that we made was in the best interest of our student athletes.”

Thanks in large part to Franklin’s separation and dedication to protocols, he got to end that separation recently.

“I actually just reunited with my family a month ago during vacation,” Franklin said. “It’s something that we take very seriously in our home but also in our community. What I found is, whether you completely agree with it or not, you're making a sacrifice for others that maybe don't have that choice.”

For the Penn State players, Franklin’s wife Fumi and his daughters Shola and Addison have become family, too, and it’s become a driving example of why they’re getting vaccinated.

“We love to have the girls around us at all times,” senior wide receiver Jahan Dotson said. “They're family too. Not being able to see your family, that's tough. I know what Coach Franklin was going through was wrong. So we're definitely pushing for everyone to [get vaccinated].”

Dotson, along with many other Nittany Lions, got vaccinated against COVID-19 and is pushing his teammates to do the same while also respecting those who decide to not get their shots.

Educating everyone and ensuring his teammates are getting vaccinated is a priority, but Dotson said the Nittany Lions can’t lose sight of a recurring goal they have heading into every football season.

“We're making sure everyone on our team, as many as possible, get vaccinated. But at the same time, we're focused on the main goal, and that's winning football games,” Dotson said. “We've definitely been trying to get everyone vaccinated or as many people as possible, but you kind of have to respect other people's decisions.”

Penn State hasn’t announced plans to require all student-athletes to get vaccinated, despite advocating for all university students to get their shots and presenting resources to educate those who are on the fence.

According to defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, university officials and Franklin have worked hard to ensure students and players have educational tools at their disposal to learn about the vaccine.

“Coach Franklin has done a tremendous job of bringing in people who are in that field or experts who have a lot of knowledge about the vaccine and the side effects,” Mustipher said. “He's brought them in to give educational talks to those who haven't gotten it.”

Mustipher pointed out the limited number of games all college football teams play throughout the season, and how one crucial player or cluster of players testing positive can affect the outcome of an entire season.

“We're not making anybody get it. We were highly recommending it because we've seen across other sports what it can do if you do get COVID,” Musipher said. “We're in college football. You only get 12 to 13 games. One week means the difference, so I do think it's an advantage and a disadvantage. Hopefully by the time the season starts its advantage.”

Franklin displayed pleasure with how Penn State and the Big Ten conference has handled the pandemic and he said he believes the trend will continue heading into the 2021 football season.

“We’ve got pretty good experience in this,” Franklin said. “I think the Big 10 handled it as well as anybody. I'm very proud of how we handled it at Penn State. We will take it very seriously at Penn State, and I know the conference will as well.”

