James Franklin analyzes quarterback room, ‘work still to do’ before the regular season

Video by Alison Noll | The Daily Collegian

As spring practice forges on, James Franklin describes quarterbacks Beau Pribula and Drew Allar as “cerebral.”

Franklin notes the two have unique traits and thus require different game plans.

With Penn State playing West Virginia in its first regular-season game, Franklin touches on the work the quarterback room and the broader team have cut out for them for the remainder of preseason training.

