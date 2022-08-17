Time and time again this offseason, James Franklin has highlighted the increased depth he feels he has on Penn State’s 2022 roster. Typically, it’s also been in the context of how to manage a roster in a college football era so heavily influenced by the transfer portal.

He said it again Wednesday standing in front of reporters at the Bryce Jordan Center (practice was canceled in light of a surprise laser tag excursion). The context was especially prevalent this time around, considering a pair of young Nittany Lions recently hit the transfer portal.

Running back Caziah Holmes disappeared from the Penn State roster Saturday, officially entering the transfer portal days later. He was likely penciled in as the fifth-string running back without much chance to contribute after redshirting in 2021.

“I think in the nature of college football now, you have to somewhat expect it,” Franklin said of Holmes’ transfer. “I don't necessarily see it having a huge impact on where we were trending, which is probably why it happened.”

The one that carried some degree of shock with it, though, was true freshman defensive end Ken Talley’s decision to enter the transfer portal Monday. Talley, a 4-star recruit and the No. 9 player in Pennsylvania, was one of the most vocal members of the 2022 class, once described as the “heartbeat” of the group.

“I don't think it'd be appropriate for me to talk about any of these guys and the specifics on why they're leaving,” Franklin said. “That's their personal business… It didn't work out for a variety of reasons.”

Talley’s is a unique case, with little information confirmed as to why he decided to leave the program. On the other hand, Holmes’ transfer offers some insight as to why Franklin is increasingly adamant about developing depth on his roster.

Associate head coach and cornerbacks coach Terry Smith put it as plainly as possible Wednesday.

“If you don't develop your young guys, they're going to leave,” Smith said. “If you don't give them an opportunity to perform in the game, they're gonna leave. That is the reality we're living in.”

Two and a half weeks ago at Penn State’s media day, Franklin spoke extensively about how he’s encouraging his staff to not be “led by ego,” essentially saying he wants young players on the field more often — even if it comes at the cost of something like preserving a shutout.

Blowout wins against Ball State, Villanova and Indiana in 2021 serve as prime examples.

“I want the shutout as much as anybody, but what's more valuable? The shutout or getting those guys in there and letting them play valuable minutes and gaining experience?” Franklin said on Aug. 6. “I think back, we had some opportunities last year to get some guys in to play earlier in some games, and we didn't. “

He didn’t explicitly say it, but Franklin certainly seemed to be referencing the debacle that was the Iowa game last fall. After Sean Clifford went down with injury in the first quarter, backup quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson entered the game and looked like a deer in headlights.

Roberson went 7-for-21 passing for 34 yards with two interceptions, while the offense suffered a litany of ugly false start penalties. Penn State limped across the finish line for a 23-20 loss in what looked like a very winnable game before Clifford’s injury.

Christian Veilleux eventually usurped the backup quarterback job, but Roberson was the bona fide second-stringer when Iowa rolled around. Prior to that game, Roberson had thrown seven total passes in his Penn State career, appearing in just two of the aforementioned 2021 blowouts.

Roberson’s Nittany Lion career ended with a transfer to UConn this past offseason. The unceremonious series of events is a pound-for-pound example of why Franklin has so consistently emphasized his team’s depth in 2022, both in terms of winning football games and for the sake of keeping his players happy.

“I think depth is the most important thing that you can do,” Franklin said. “You better have a starter that you feel really good about, you better have a backup that you think you can win Big Ten games with and you better have a young, exciting guy to develop at every single position.”

