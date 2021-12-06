James Franklin addresses Penn State football defensive coordinator search, preparing Outback Bowl

The regular season is finished, and he may be riding high on a new 10-year contract extension, but James Franklin’s plate remains full with less than a month before his Nittany Lions play in their first bowl game since 2019.

Sunday afternoon, Franklin stopped by Westerville, Ohio, to visit 4-star wide receiver Kaden Saunders and his family before traveling an hour and a half northeast to Medina to do the same with 4-star quarterback Drew Allar.

When he was finished chatting with Allar and his family Sunday night, Franklin hopped on a Zoom call to meet with the media, some covering Penn State football, some covering Arkansas, who the blue and white are set to take on in the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day.

With a long display of bullet points on his to-do list, Franklin has been recruiting and preparing his program mentally for one final football game this season all without a key piece to his program’s relative consistent success both in recruiting and in games.

Here are some of the key takeaways from Franklin’s zoom call with the media Sunday night.

Searching for a defensive coordinator

Brent Pry had been a part of two Franklin staffs, dating back to 2011 at Vanderbilt and Penn State, having helding the position of defensive coordinator of the blue and white since 2016.

After leading the Nittany Lions to No. 7 in the country in points against per game this season, Pry accepted an offer to become the next head coach at Virginia Tech last Tuesday.

As one of his closest friends and longtime colleagues in Happy Valley, Franklin said he’s “split” on Pry’s departure from the Penn State program.

“I couldn't be happier for him, I think it's a great fit and a tremendous opportunity,” Franklin said. “On the other hand of it, it’s a significant loss, personally and professionally. Brent is one of my closest friends… obviously that's going to be difficult to replace.”

So what is Franklin’s plan to replace a coach of such experience as Pry?

“I'm making calls and taking calls from people and about people for the coordinator position,” Franklin said.

While he said he’d like to find a replacement “as soon as possible,” Franklin wants more so to “get the right person,” which he said takes time.

“A lot of people are fighting for the same guys,” Franklin said. “There's a lot of competition out there from that perspective as well.”

Having run just about the same defensive scheme since he became Penn State’s head coach, Franklin said he would like the new coordinator to run a scheme similar to that of Pry’s.

“I think it’s important to our current players and our current roster to make sure that they feel like they're fit,” Franklin said. “We've recruited for this fit with our current roster and then also the guys coming in.”

Franklin has yet to appoint an interim defensive coordinator for the bowl game with Pry now out of town.

While Franklin made mention that Anthony Poindexter is the co-defensive coordinator on his staff, it’s unclear if he’ll take over full defensive play calling on Jan. 1.

Prepping for bowl game, potential opt-outs

On Sunday morning, it was announced that Penn State will travel to Tampa, Florida, to take on No. 21 Arkansas in the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day.

With such short notice, Franklin said he hasn’t had an opportunity to study the Razorbacks yet but shared his thoughts on head coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas program.

“I’ve got a ton of respect for Sam [Pittman],” Franklin said. “I know he's done a really good job of embracing what Arkansas is and what Arkansas stands for… brought a hard nosed, tough, positive energy and he's doing some really nice things.”

Pittman shared his thoughts on Franklin and Penn State over a Zoom call with the media, which was also held Sunday afternoon.

“We’re excited to play a team like Penn State,” Pittman said. “A lot of tradition there. Good football coach, good football players.”

Having coached in the SEC for three seasons, Franklin knows the competitive nature the conference brings.

“I’ve got a ton of respect for the conference, obviously I know it well,” Franklin said.

What he may not know yet, however, is what players may or may not opt out of the bowl game for various reasons — injury concerns amid a push to get drafted professionally likely at the top of the list.

“I don't make announcements like that for players, I don't think that's my place,” Franklin said. “But there are obviously ongoing conversations with all the guys about their futures and what it looks like and where we're going and how we're doing it and who will be involved in that process.”

On the side of Razorbacks, Pittman also commented on the potential opt-outs that sometimes go hand in hand with bowl games outside of the New Year’s Six group of matches.

“I feel like we've got a whole lot of kids on our team that wouldn’t opt out simply because they don't want to hurt the team,” Pittman said. “As of right now, I don't have anyone that I know of that is willing to opt out of the team, of the game.”

On the road recruiting

With all he has to accomplish over the next few weeks, through the coordinator search and bowl game practices, Franklin is trying to squeeze in recruiting visits prior to Dec. 15’s early period of National Signing Day.

“I've been spending my time recruiting and spending my time on bowl practices, spending my time on trying to hire a defensive coordinator and trying to spend a few hours with my family,” Franklin said. “I got a few hours [with family] on Saturday, which was great.”

After Saturday, it was right back to work for Franklin, who had a staff meeting and practice early Sunday morning.

After that, Franklin hit the road with offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield and tight ends coach Ty Howle.

When Franklin entered his Zoom press conference Sunday night, he was on the road recruiting.

“[I’m] in the process of trying to find coordinators, working on that at the same time of recruiting,” Franklin said. “He just finished our second home visit, we’re on our way to our third home visit right now.”

