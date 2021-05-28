Jake Zembiec brought ‘drip’ to Penn State football after career-ending injury

Through the latter half of the 2010s to the early portion of the 2020s, the word “drip” has been commonly used to describe someone with an overwhelming sense of swagger and personality.

In 2018, Atlanta rapper Gunna introduced a new concept: dripping “too hard” — a pedigree many have attempted to achieve.

However, most have failed.

After he joined the Penn State program in 2016, few looked at Jake Zembiec, a quiet, 3-star quarterback from Rochester, New York, and saw drip.

While he may not have been the most glamorous prospect coming out of high school, Zembiec’s high school accolades spoke for themselves.

He led the Aquinas High School Little Irish to two state championships in 2013 and 2015 and was named the New York State Player of the Year in both undefeated seasons.

As he began his quest to find playing time as a quarterback on one of the most prominent college football programs, a lingering shoulder injury that went untreated halted Zembiec’s climb up the totem pole before he even stepped foot on campus.

“I tore my labrum in my throwing shoulder my junior year of high school,” Zembiec told The Daily Collegian. “My thought behind not getting operated on was, ‘If it didn't heal up the way I wanted it to, then I would never have a chance to play.’ [That] kind of ended up being the case anyway.”

While Zembiec continued to take reps in practice beside quarterbacks Trace McSorley, Tommy Stevens and Sean Clifford, his shoulder injury continued to slow his progression.

When the pain began to affect his performance too much, Zembiec finally decided surgery was the only option.

“To the point where I said I wanted surgery, I started getting nauseous when I was throwing because [the pain] was so bad,” Zembiec said. “It was affecting how I was sleeping and stuff throughout my day, so eventually that started to weigh more on me than it affecting football because I started to look more long term.”

After getting shoulder surgery in October 2017, Zembiec appeared in the following Blue-White spring game.

Unfortunately for Zembiec, that would be his first and only game action in the blue-and-white uniform. He accepted a medical scholarship in August 2018 and retired from playing football.

“After the spring game, [the shoulder] still hadn't really healed up the way I wanted to, and I was still experiencing a bit of pain,” Zembiec said. “At that point I was just like, ‘Yeah, I'm ready to be done.’”

However, Zembiec’s story only began from there.

Having already taken a role on the sideline as a backup quarterback his first two years of college and claiming he “knew the offense as well as anyone,” Zembiec was able to transition pretty easily into his new role as a “student-coach.”

He couldn’t have guessed the position would eventually grant him national recognition.

“The reason I loved playing football so much was because I loved being around the guys, on top of playing football itself,” Zembiec said. “The decision to stop playing weighed on me heavily for months, but knowing that I could stay around the team and help in a different way played a big part in me feeling comfortable to make that decision.”

In the summer of 2018, Zembiec would officially trade in his jersey and game pants for a white polo and blue slacks — like Penn State’s uniforms, plain but traditional attire.

If there’s anything that Penn State’s football program values most, it’s tradition.

From the unmistakable plain, blue-and-white jerseys to refraining from names on the back of those uniforms, the team hasn’t deviated from the status quo often. It even took quite the push to add a Nike logo to its jerseys in 1993.

Penn State’s connection to honor and tradition dates back far before Joe Paterno even stepped foot in Happy Valley, but Zembiec played his own significant role in maintaining the tradition of the football program.

When Zembiec began to wear a collection of gold chains on the sideline his junior year, without even realizing it, he was shifting the culture of Penn State football.

“I like to have fun, and as long as everyone else was on board with it — meaning the coaches — I was gonna do it,” Zembiec said. “I didn't want to step on anyone's toes and be a distraction or anything, but it ended up being like a ritual for us and put me in the spotlight a bit.”

While it originally just seemed to be a small spotlight for the 2018 season, thanks to him wearing maybe three chains a game and finding himself on Penn State Barstool or other social media sites, Zembiec had no idea the attention he would get once he grew out a horseshoe mustache for his senior year.

It took one look at Zembiec and his new mustache, while nearly doubling the amount of chains worn the season before, and the Penn State community was in deep.

Originally just another name in James Franklin’s quarterback room but by October 2019, nearly everyone in State College knew who Zembiec was.

As Zembiec gained traction on social media, his impact around the State College community continued to grow.

“There were over 100 people who dressed up as me on Halloween — I counted because I was proud of myself,” Zembiec said. “I had to take the Blue Loop to McLanahan’s and there were like three dudes dressed as me on the bus. They were like, ‘You're me.’ I was like, ‘No, you're me.’ [It was] just like looking in the mirror.”

However, there’s one moment that Zembiec calls his “favorite” over the course of his college career.

“I got a DM from a random guy at the time, telling me to be on the lookout at tomorrow’s game,” Zembiec said.

When he arrived at Beaver Stadium the next day, Zembiec saw a large banner draped over the wall, with his head painted on it and the words “Drip Too Hard University” written above his figure.

For the artist, a 2020 Penn State grad named Adrik Woodard, a banner was always something he wanted to create, but was never sure who to make one for.

“There’s a kind of a cap for how many banners a certain player can get,” Woodard told the Collegian. “So I was thinking about it for a little bit, and I'm like ‘If I'm gonna make a banner, I want it to stand out.’ But I didn't want to do a player or something like that.”

So, Woodard decided to make a banner for Zembiec.

As much of a surprise as it was for Zembiec to see his own banner draped along the wall of Beaver Stadium, it came as a huge surprise to both him and Woodard when the two, along with the banner, made an appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay.

Along with College Gameday, Barstool Sports Founder and President Dave Portnoy showed Zembiec, Woodard and the banner love on Twitter.

While his moment of fame and brief college coaching career came to a close after Penn State’s Cotton Bowl win in 2020, Zembiec’s mark on the program is far greater than what could be shown on any social media page or in any stat sheet.

When it comes to Zembiec’s legacy, it’s about being the same old Jake, but maybe doing things in a different way than most people — that’s just who he is.

Former college roommate of Zembiec and now-Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez spoke on Zembiec’s ability to remain the same old Jake, despite his troubles with injuries and his moment of fame.

“He never really changes, and he's still the same person he was, even after all the social media recognition and the chains and everything like that,” Gonzalez told the Collegian.

When looking at the 2019 Penn State season, Zembiec’s persona was just one part of a changing Penn State football culture.

“In 2019, we kind of changed the standards of what people are used to at Penn State,” Gonzalez said. “I think we were just expressing ourselves on the field, and we were happy. We had the Lawn Boyz chains and the Jake chains, we just had a lot of things going on. But we still went about our business.”

So looking back on it, did Penn State’s 2019 team drip too hard?

“It’s in the viewer's power to determine that,” Zembiec said. “But it was always about having fun.”