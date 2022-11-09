Any team is going to have its hands full when it has to try and replace a special teams player selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. Penn State had the unfortunate luck of having to do that in 2022 after Jordan Stout made the jump to the next level this offseason.

Stout’s departure put Penn State in a tougher spot than most, though, as he covered punting, place-kicking and kickoff duties for the Nittany Lions in 2021. Now, in 2022, James Franklin started the year using three different players for those jobs previously covered by a single roster spot — and it wound up with decidedly mixed results.

Barney Amor quickly quelled any concerns in the punting unit. He’s been strong throughout the year after winning the position battle out of camp.

The two kicking positions, though, didn’t have quite the same outcome.

Redshirt senior Jake Pinegar, in his fifth year at Penn State, won the place-kicking job for the second time in his career after losing it to Stout in 2021. Things started shakily to say the least, with Pinegar going 3-for-5 on field goals with two missed extra points through the first four games of the season.

Since then, though, Pinegar seems to have righted the ship. He hasn’t missed a kick in the five games since Central Michigan, knocking through a career-long 50-yarder on Saturday in high winds at Indiana.

“It felt really good for me to be able to hit one from 50. I haven't been able to do that yet,” Pinegar said via Zoom on Tuesday morning. “I've known I can do it for a long time, so it was just a matter of getting out there and having the opportunity and executing.”

As for kickoffs, Franklin and special teams coordinator Stacy Collins experimented with rotating between redshirt freshmen Gabriel Nwosu and Sander Sahaydak. The results were underwhelming, with Franklin openly criticizing his team’s effort on kickoff a number of times earlier in the season.

Pinegar rotated into the spot starting with the Central Michigan game and has since taken the job full time, converting touchbacks at a high rate.

“I knew I had the leg strength and the ability, it was just a matter of me getting extra practice and extra work to make sure that it's consistent,” Pinegar said. “That's what I've been trying to do this whole offseason — this whole season — is just trying to be consistent with everything, including kickoffs, and so far, it's going pretty well.”

Franklin has now gone out of his way in two different press conferences — postgame at Indiana and on Tuesday — to say his kicker is playing good football. He also named Pinegar his special teams player of the week for the Indiana game.

“It’s interesting, with Jake, early on when he was focused on field goals only, he was not great at kickoff, and we were trying to get him to do both,” Franklin said Tuesday. “I know he’s got aspirations, like all these guys do, to continue playing, and most of those guys are going to have to do two jobs, whether it’s field goal and kickoff or punt and kickoff.

“You’ve got to try to bring a little bit more value there, and he really embraced it and worked like crazy in the offseason.”

Pinegar’s road to this point has been long and unique after winning the starting job as a true freshman in 2018 before eventually losing it. Now in his fifth year, he’s instilled some confidence in a field goal unit that has long looked unpredictable. He has one year of eligibility remaining but stayed mum on the topic when asked about it Tuesday.

“I think earlier on there were some hiccups, but I'd say, for the most part, [the season has] gone well,” Pinegar said. “No matter how good you do, there's things that you need to clean up and things that you can improve upon… I'm just looking forward to going out this week and continuing to add on to what I've been doing.”

