Penn State grabbed a pair of weekly Big Ten honors on Monday.

Kicker Jake Pinegar was named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week for the first time in his career. Running back Nick Singleton won the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the third time this season.

Pinegar went 3-for-3 on field goals of 50, 46 and 21 yards. The 50-yarder tied his career long, which he originally set just one week ago against Indiana.

With 323 career points as a Nittany Lions, Pinegar passed Saquon Barkley for second on Penn State's all-time scoring list.

Singleton had 122 rushing yards and two touchdowns of 45 and 27 yards against Maryland. It was the third 100-yard game of Singleton's young career.

