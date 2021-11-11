Jahan Dotson’s bet on himself to return to Penn State football paying dividends in senior season

In the final game of Penn State’s strange, pandemic-ridden 2020 season, wide receiver Jahan Dotson capped off a breakout year with a career day.

After proving to the country that he was one of the premier receivers in the Big Ten, Dotson saved his best performance for last, going off for 189 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a 56-21 win for the Nittany Lions over Illinois.

As No. 5 walked off the field for the final time in his breakthrough campaign, many people thought that could be the last time Dotson would wear a blue-and-white uniform.

But on Jan. 7, the Nazareth, Pennsylvania, native announced he’d write one final chapter, forgoing the NFL draft and returning to Happy Valley for his senior season.

While Dotson’s play during the 2020 year certainly earned him the chance to be selected by an NFL team, the 5-foot-11 receiver said he wanted to “be legendary” — something he thought he could achieve by returning to Penn State for one last go around.

“When I decided to come back, it was to have a great season individually and to break records,” Dotson said. “But the main thing was coming back and basically having fun with the guys that I love the most. That was the main reason I came back here. It was a pretty easy decision knowing the guys that we have in this locker room, so that was big for me.”

While Dotson’s relationship between him and his teammates is strong, he tries to have that same sort of relationship with former Nittany Lion wide receivers, who set the pace of being legendary prior to him arriving on the scene.

One of those players is Deon Butler, who held the previous record for receiving yards in a single game prior to Dotson taking hold of that mark with 242 yards against Maryland on Saturday.

Dotson said Butler texted him following the win against the Terrapins, congratulating him on the achievement and on everything he has done at Penn State.

But he’s not the only former Nittany Lion Dotson keeps in touch with.

Dotson regularly speaks to multiple NFL receivers who went to Penn State, as he said he’s proud of the lineage at his position and wants to learn from others who are in the same category he wants to go down in.

“I talked to Allen Robinson throughout the offseason, I was training with Chris Godwin down in Texas this past offseason and I'm literally always talking to KJ [Hamler], so it's definitely cool to see those guys reaching back out,” Dotson said. “I feel like that's just the bond we have here at Penn State. The brotherhood we have, the guys that were before you, they love to see the guys after them excel, and they're always reaching out and showing love.

“So that's kind of testament to what we have here at Penn State.”

Dotson’s humble-natured personality combined with his desire to be the best makes him popular among his teammates and coaches, especially veteran quarterback Sean Clifford.

Clifford has worked with both Dotson and Hamler and said by observing his current star wideout, he knows he can be one of the greatest to ever come through the Lasch Building doors.

“I think that his work ethic has been one of the things that has gotten us to this point,” Clifford said. “He played as a freshman, it takes a lot of work, a lot of studying and a lot of film to do that. He had a role his freshman year, kudos to him, and ever since then he's never really taken a back seat. He's always wanting more on his plate.

“This year, obviously, he wanted to be the true leader in that room. He wanted to be a role model for the younger guys and a role model for the older guys as well. I learn things from Jahan every day.”

In addition to his leadership ability, Clifford has always thought of Dotson's skills as being among the best in the country.

That’s why the redshirt senior quarterback is so happy to have his No. 1 target back with him in the offense and that his gamble to stick by his teammates is paying off in the long run.

“I thought he was one of the top wide receivers last year if he would have came out [in the draft]. Then he made the decision to stay, and now I think that everybody in the country [knows]. I said it early. I was the first one I like to say, but he is what I think is the best receiver in the country right now,” Clifford said. “He's proving it day in and day out, game in and game out, putting up numbers and making big plays.”

Clifford could have a similar decision ahead of him with one year of eligibility left in his Penn State tenure, thanks to the coronavirus-affected season in 2020. The gunslinger said he consulted Dotson this past spring about the decision, and Clifford said Dotson’s decision to bet on himself has undoubtedly paid off.

While Dotson has been around Clifford for the entirety of his four years at Penn State, he makes an impact on all of his teammates.

One of those is graduate transfer Eric Wilson, who has taken over the starting role at left guard this season.

Being a former Harvard player, Wilson hasn’t seen a lot of the type of talent he’s been able to witness this year.

That includes his new teammates, specifically Dotson, who he said is the most talented player he’s ever been around in his football career.

“I think his dedication to everything about football combined with elite athleticism makes him No. 1 for me in terms of guys I've played with on the field,” Wilson said. “The ball is in the air going to him, and there might be a few guys or two defenders around it, and the o-line is running up to the spot because we know Jahan is gonna come down with it. We're always expecting him to make the play, and he never lets us down.

“So it's pretty awesome to have a guy like that on our side of the ball.”

In addition to the fact that Dotson has to deal with the pressure of playing at this high of a level and taking on a leadership role, the skilled wideout has other challenges he needs to face on a daily basis.

His mother, Robin, is dealing with a fight with multiple myeloma for the second time in the last few years.

Dotson said he doesn’t get to see his parents too often right now but got to see them in the crowd and after the game on the day of his historic performance.

James Franklin continues to preach on how proud he is of Dotson — not just for his work on the football field but regarding the strong, confident individual he has become.

“I say it all the time, I'm super proud of not only Jahan Dotson on the football field, but with the type of young man he is, how his parents raised him, the type of student he is. He is the perfect representation of what we want to be at Penn State, so I’m not surprised at all.

“He’s got a very bright future, and I am a big fan [of his] as you can imagine.”