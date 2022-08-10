Jahan Dotson isn’t an easy player to replace, as the rookie Washington Commander accounted for 1,182 receiving yards and 13 total touchdowns, but the Nittany Lions have a group of receivers who are ready for a bigger workload in wake of his departure.

Described by quarterback Sean Clifford as a “three-headed horse,” Parker Washington, Keandre Lambert-Smith and transfer Mitchell Tinsley will receive the bulk of action this season.

Washington has been a staple of the Penn State offense since his true-freshman season in 2020, recording 100 receptions in his first two seasons as a Nittany Lion, including a 2021 statline of 64 receptions, 820 yards and four touchdowns.

However, his role this season comes with increased responsibility in the receiver room, providing “a huge role from a leadership or from a production standpoint,” according to James Franklin.

“He’s a veteran guy that we’re going to lean on heavily this year,” offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich said at Penn State’s media day. “He’s shown all the signs that he’s pegged up for a big year.”

Although Yurcich described Washington as a guy with an “uncanny ability to get open” in pretty much every type of coverage, the team isn’t looking for a single receiver to completely take over the offense like Dotson did. The team’s mentality going into the season is moving as a group instead.

“I feel like, if you look at it like that, it kind of builds pressure on people,” Tinsley said of having one player replace Dotson’s production. “It’s the next man up, and I feel like that’s the most important thing. I feel like we’re deep this year. I feel like anybody can go first string, second string, third string.”

The depth of this year’s Nittany Lion receiving corps was a big talking point at Penn State’s media day, and it further instills the group’s mentality.

Like Washington, redshirt sophomore Lambert-Smith is also entering his third year with the program and is coming off of his best season in a Penn State uniform, tallying 521 yards last season. The Nittany Lions’ coaching staff dipped into the transfer portal this offseason and reeled in Tinsley, 2021’s eighth-leading receiver in the country, from Western Kentucky.

“The depth is not even close compared to last year,” Franklin said in his press conference. “There was a significant drop off if we got into the second-team guys last year, and I don’t think that’s the case this year.”

Behind the all-but-locked-up starting three receivers, Yurcich also listed a few other names, such as Jaden Dottin, Kaden Saunders and Harrison “Trey” Wallace III, who could impact the passing game. However, redshirt sophomore Malick Meiga stood out from the rest.

“Malick is a special player, and he stepped up big in the Rutgers game [last season], and I look forward to seeing him continue to make strides,” Yurcich said. “The guy’s fast and long, and he’s a tremendous young man.”

The deep nature of Penn State’s wide receivers also takes a weight off of Clifford’s shoulders because he doesn’t have to look for a specific player when he needs to make a play.

On top of the depth throughout the first- and second-team receivers, the quarterback-wide receiver chemistry is present even with some of the newer guys like Tinsley, who happens to be Clifford’s roommate. Clifford stressed the importance of building relationships with his receiver, something he tries to do every year.

“It’s also past football. I believe a lot of it’s chemistry, and it’s a lot about trusting each other. It’s not just all the hours in the film room and not just the extra hours in the summer on the field,” Clifford said. “It goes all the way to going out to eat and hanging out and talking about what your life’s like.”

