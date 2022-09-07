A postseason ban, a reduction of 40 scholarships and a freshly tarnished image: This was the state of Penn State when Christian Hackenberg started his first game — becoming just the second true freshman quarterback in 40 years to start for the Nittany Lions.

Almost exactly nine years later, a true freshman with comparable reviews and expectations, Drew Allar, was thrown into Week 1 action against Purdue.

Coming in third-quarter relief of a cramped up Sean Clifford, Allar may not have started the game, but his debut was tagged with a similarly challenging complication to Hackenberg’s ahead of Penn State’s 2013 season opener against Syracuse.

“[Allar] is in a lot different scenario than I was coming into it, in pretty much every facet,” Hackenberg told The Daily Collegian, “from depth chart to national spotlight to expectations.”

On top of his pressures as a 5-star recruit or his struggles as an 18-year-old starting quarterback for then likely the most-hated football program in the country, Hackenberg had on-field concerns ahead of his debut, circulated around the suspension of one of the Nittany Lions’ most dominant players.

“The biggest challenge was knowing that Allen [Robinson] wasn’t going to be playing the first half with us,” Hackenberg said.

Revered as one of the greatest offensive weapons in program history, Robinson was coming off of his first 1,000-plus receiving yard season in 2012 and was expected to solidify himself as one of the nation’s top receivers that fall.

However, he’d have to wait longer than usual for his first opportunity, suspended for eight practices and the first half of Penn State’s season opener against the Orange at Metlife Stadium due to a “disciplinary issue” stemming from the summer.

Rumors have circulated that Robinson may have been involved in a physical altercation with a teammate during training camp, but he said he’ll wait to tell the world what happened on his own.

“Things go on during training camp: on the field, off the field, whatever it may be,” Robinson told the Collegian. “It wasn’t anything crazy or out of the ordinary. It wasn’t out of control or anything like that.”

Regardless of what led to his suspension, Robinson’s absence was greatly missed by Hackenberg, an 18-year-old kid, who’d just earned the starting quarterback job for one of college football’s household brands — and at the time, one that solicited less-than-kind reviews.

“Obviously, we had a lot of really good players. But he was just such a dynamic player, and we had put in so many reps during the summer,” Hackenberg said. “I knew exactly where he was going to be at any given point in time in the game… That was kind of my security blanket, especially early on.”

With Robinson sidelined for the first half, Hackenberg was left with a depleted receiving core in his collegiate debut, headlined by sophomore Geno Lewis and fifth-year senior Brandon Felder.

Looking back on his first college snap nearly nine years to the day, Hackenberg has accepted his playing days are most likely over, after a career plagued by high expectations and low production.

As he took the field against Syracuse in 2013, though, none of that mattered.

“I think I was more motivated by having fun playing the game that I grew up with,” Hackenberg said. “Enjoying the process, enjoying the fact that I was getting a really cool experience, really early in life.”

As fun as it may have been, nerves naturally took over when Hackenberg trotted onto the field for his first drive.

After picking up a first down on a fourth-and-1, Penn State folded on the next set, forcing a punt… from the foot of Hackenberg.

“One of my favorite things ever was the quick kick,” Hackenberg said. “We’d practiced it, but I think that was probably a little bit of a test to see how I'd react.”

On what he described as a “curveball,” Hackenberg launched a 42-yard punt for a touchback, and his college career was officially underway.

“It's like when you're pissed off you struck out [in baseball], and the coach comes over and is like, ‘Hey, what are you having for dinner tonight?’” Hackenberg said. “It was like one of those questions that had absolutely nothing to do with my job description heading into the game.”

Hackenberg’s job description was to throw touchdowns and win football games. By the end of the first half, throwing an interception and failing to find the end zone, it was unclear if he was going to do either when Penn State entered the locker room at halftime, ahead just 6-3.

“The first half, I was like f—,” Hackenberg said. “I was striking short in the cover zero and doing stupid a– s—... I think that second half approach was just, ‘I'm going to be more aggressive, and we’re going to win the game.’”

The Nittany Lions of the first half died in that halftime locker room, thanks to the return of one man: Robinson.

“You could feel the energy in the stadium, and you could see how the momentum was shifting,” Robinson said. “You could just feel the air being taken out of the sails of the other sideline.”

On the first offensive snap of the second half, Hackenberg connected with Robinson for a 25-yard reception. The very next snap they met again, this time for a 51-yard touchdown to extend Penn State’s lead to 13-3.

“I don’t know if [Syracuse] knew if I was playing or not going into the game,” Robinson said. “So once they saw me on the field, they were like, ‘OK, he's playing now,’ and two snaps later, I’m in the end zone.”

From that point on, Robinson stole the show, but the Nittany Lions were still on the prowl for a win.

Hackenberg, with one half of experience under his belt, returned to the field a new man.

“I think I picked it up at that point,” Hackenberg said. “It was like, ‘I’m going to start shooting my shot,’ and I knew that I had my guy who I trusted, so I think that gave me a little more confidence to do so.”

As the second half progressed, kicker Sam Ficken launched a 46-yard field goal, followed by a Hackenberg touchdown pass to Lewis on the next drive, extending Penn State’s lead to 23-10.

Sure, Hackenberg had his first double-digit lead of the day, but it wasn’t smooth sailing yet. The momentum nearly shifted completely following his second interception, thrown on a third-and-11, which set Syracuse up on the Nittany Lions’ 1-yard line.

The Orange hinted at a weak-safety blitz, a play Hackenberg knew they had in their book but not one they ran often. Hackenberg read the blitz but not until the ball was already snapped and on the way into his hands.

Then boom.

“That was like the first welcome to college football moment for me,” Hackenberg said. “You don't see fire zones with defensive ends dropping in high school… I studied it and recognized it a little late, and it led to a negative result for me. That could’ve lost the game for us.”

With Syracuse scoring easily at the 1-yard line, all of a sudden the Nittany Lions led by less than a touchdown with just under seven minutes remaining.

Luckily for Penn State, its defense held it down, forcing a punt and then hauling in an interception the drive after. The offense then set up in victory formation, and the game was over, with the Nittany Lions defeating the Orange 23-17.

Robinson finished the game with 133 receiving yards and a touchdown. He still wonders whether he would’ve broken 300 if he’d played the first half — which would’ve added over 150 to the program’s single-season leading 1,432 he ended up tallying that season.

“Once the first half kind of went the way it did, and then the second half started the way that it did, that really turned my junior year into nitro,” Robinson said. “All the work that I had put in in the offseason leading up to that time, knowing how big of a junior year it would be, seeing that second half come to fruition like that… I think that gave us a lot of confidence moving forward.”

Now a multi-time 1,000-yard receiver in the NFL, having done so for both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears, Robinson signed a three-year $46.5 million contract with the reigning Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams in March.

Hackenberg’s professional football aspirations haven’t been as fruitful following his second-round NFL Draft selection to the New York Jets in 2016.

Failing to field a snap for the Jets, Hackenberg then spent short stints with the Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals before playing for the AAF’s Memphis Express until the league ceased operations in 2019.

Penn State fans remember him most for his standout freshman year in the midst of one of the darkest periods a college program has ever fought through.

“At that point in time in my career, I’d never talked to a media group of people that big in my life. It was more so me just wanting to win football games with my buddies,” Hackenberg said. “Being able to do that always felt good. It was still very, very pure for me.”

Going on to throw for 2,955 yards, 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions at just 18 years old over his freshman year, Hackenberg’s name began floating around in conversations to be a top NFL Draft pick.

Following that season, “external factors, pressures and thought processes” started to get in the way.

“There was a lot of transition still dealing with the sanctions and me having to be a veteran as a true sophomore at 19 years old,” Hackenberg said. “That first year, I just think ‘pure’ is the best way to describe it.”

Hackenberg’s playing career wasn’t perfect, and he knows it. People make mistakes, quarterbacks throw interceptions, running backs fumble — to Hackenberg, it’s all about how you react and get better.

Now the offensive coordinator at Winslow Township High School beside former teammate Bill Belton, a Penn State running back from 2011-2014, Hackenberg is reliving the purity he felt before his first collegiate start through the high school athletes he coaches.

“That’s why I like high school football,” Hackenberg said. “The mistakes I made or things I wish I could have done better, I’m able to instill that in other people and hopefully craft their pathways and their journeys and avoid those bumps in the road.”

