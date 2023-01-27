Billy Fessler’s eyes were peeled as he sat in Penn State’s Lasch Football Building Auditorium, nodding after every word that came from Joe Moorhead’s mouth as he delivered his first meeting as Penn State’s offensive coordinator.

While Fessler’s playing career never amounted to much with the Nittany Lions, his coaching career took off almost as soon as he graduated, accepting a role as a graduate assistant at Slippery Rock in 2018.

Just one year later, at 23 years old, he was offered Slippery Rock’s offensive coordinator job. He turned it down.

Instead, he reunited with Moorhead at Mississippi State in another graduate assistant role.

He felt he had more to learn from the man who first sparked his dream of coaching, harking back to that first day they met in Lasch — a day he’ll never forget.

“He was like, ‘This is where we’re going to be,’” Fessler told The Daily Collegian. “We’re going to be scoring close to 40 points per game, and that’s going to lead us directly to playing for national championships and playing for major bowl games and playing on New Year’s Day. We all bought in.”

As Moorhead’s impact began to grow on him, Fessler’s goals began to shift from playing quarterback to teaching it, leaping from signal caller to graduate assistant to quarterbacks coach to Akron’s offensive coordinator in six quick years.

He’ll lead the Zips’ attack in 2023 at just 27 years old, tied for the youngest coordinator in the FBS.

“There’s a certain point, whether it’s in camp or the regular season, where you see a young assistant who you know has it,” Moorhead, now in his second year as Akron’s head coach, told the Collegian. “There was just a point in time where you really saw that Billy had it.”

What “it” translates to in a great football coach is possessing the abilities “as a coach, recruiter and from an interpersonal relationship standpoint,” Moorhead said, to adapt to challenges while possessing a relentless approach.

To this point, Fessler has checked all three boxes at each of the four programs he’s coached for, leaving some of the top offensive minds in the country — such as Moorhead and Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline — raving about him.

“His willingness to grind and willingness to put in the work and the willingness to accommodate the players and the willingness to progress from Year 1 to Year 2,” Hartline told the Collegian. “He’s someone that's willing to see the greater goal.”

The greater goal in any sport is to win big, and Fessler’s seen firsthand how many road trips, visits and conversations it takes to get it done.

From the ground floor as a walk-on quarterback at Penn State, Fessler knew he had to put in more work than a typical scholarship athlete if he hoped to see the field. So he worked overtime, studying the playbook with fellow freshman and current Arizona Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley.

“I look at him, and I’m like, ‘This guy’s my same size. I can compete with this guy,’” Fessler said. “So we go out, and we throw together, and quickly, the switch changes from, ‘This is a guy that I’ll be competing with to this is a guy that I’m going to work together with.’”

The two trained with starting quarterback Christian Hackenberg every day until Fessler’s confidence increased and his voice in the room became louder.

As Year 3 of his college career approached and he still hadn’t seen any game action, Fessler felt no sweat on his back. He’d developed as a behind-the-scenes guy far beyond what anyone could have imagined.

“Our first two years, we'd be sitting there and going through game planning stuff, and we're watching tape on our opponents and things like that,” McSorley told the Collegian. “Even just hearing him talk, you could start to hear his understanding of a collegiate defense and kind of how we’re going to attack them and what kind of roles these guys have.”

Fessler and McSorley were inseparable, and they built on Moorhead’s motivating words to create their own “plan for success” in 2016, Moorhead’s first year as offensive coordinator and McSorley’s first as the starter.

Their plan, of course, had to include an emphatic touchdown celebration — McSorley’s famous home run swing, which was used enough to make its way to the Nittany Lions’ 38-31 Big Ten Championship win over Wisconsin months later.

“We were down 21 points at one point, and he always just liked to keep it loose,” McSorley recalled from that game. “He would come over to the sideline and just remind me, ‘Hey, this is football. This is fun. Yeah we’re getting the s— kicked out of us right now, but at the end of the day, this is fun.’”

Two years and two New Year’s Six appearances later, Moorhead was off to become the head coach of Mississippi State, offering Fessler a graduate assistant role that winter, which he turned down so he could finish his finance degree before interning at a wealth management firm in Chicago that summer.

“I always picked Billy as a guy that was going to graduate with a degree and manage a hedge fund in New York and make a ton of money,” Moorhead said.

Even when he began to devote his time to something other than football, all Fessler could think about was coaching and competing.

Since Moorhead had, by then, filled his once open graduate assistant role, Fessler connected with Slippery Rock head coach Shawn Lutz, who was happy to bring him in as a running backs assistant.

Living for free at a local priest’s house, Fessler excelled in his first year on a legitimate coaching staff. In the back of his mind, he knew he’d pack his bags and join Moorhead’s staff at the end of the year.

“I liked him so much and what he did and his knowledge base that I offered him as our offensive coordinator at the time, with only being removed from playing for a year and being here a year,” Lutz told the Collegian.

Despite taking Lutz’s offer into serious consideration, Fessler wanted Power Five coaching experience and to continue learning what made Moorhead such an anomaly as an offensive mind.

Unfortunately for Fessler, he’d spend just one year with the Bulldogs before the school fired Moorhead. He went to Oregon as the offensive coordinator shortly after.

Suddenly, Fessler was forced to evaluate his next steps.

“I [told Moorhead], ‘The next time that you become a head coach, I want to be your quarterback coach. I want to position myself in the spot to be able to do that,’” Fessler said. “As a guy that's a mentor to me, what do you think is best for me?”

Moorhead’s answer? Go to Ohio State and learn from Ryan Day, one of the nation’s best offensive minds and quarterback developers.

So off Fessler went, joining the Buckeye staff for two seasons as a graduate assistant, helping coach the team to a National Championship appearance his first year and winning the Rose Bowl the next.

Working beside Hartline, one of the most distinguished assistant coaches in the country, Fessler saw exactly how many hours it took in a year to make a national title contender.

“I think it’s pretty standard to be in the building by 6:30 a.m. and leave to head home by 10-11 p.m.,” Hartline said. “Once camp starts until the season ends, it’s seven days a week, right? There are no days off.”

Over two years shadowing Day, Hartline and others, Fessler grew more advanced and experienced so that when Moorhead eventually accepted a job to become the head coach at Akron, Fessler was ready to join him as quarterbacks coach in 2022.

In his first year as a position coach, Fessler helped the Zips lead the MAC in completions and passing yards per game while finishing second in total passing yards and completion percentage. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in early January.

Moorhead doesn’t imagine this will be Fessler’s last promotion, either.

He sees Fessler leading his own team meetings as a head coach somewhere down the line, inspiring the next generation of young coaching gurus — the same way Moorhead did for him.

“There’s no doubt about it,” Moorhead said. “It’s not if, it’s when.”

