Members of the football team, including every early enrollee other than Kaytron Allen, joined up with other Penn State athletes to spend time with THON families Saturday afternoon at the Multisport complex.

The Nittany Lion representatives played everything from cornhole to four square with the kids, and Kaden Saunders and Omari Evans showed off some pretty impressive hula-hooping ability.

Drew Allar and Zane Durant, on the other hand, weren’t quite as adept at cornhole.

Most of the players at the event were younger, ranging from the early enrollees to soon-to-be junior linebacker Curtis Jacobs.

Current redshirt-freshman offensive lineman Olu Fashanu said he understands as a young guy that things like this event fall under his responsibility while he’s learning the ropes of the program, but spending the day with the THON kids didn’t particularly feel like work.

Jacobs said being able to give back and seeing the early enrollees already start to work in the community is a special feeling.

“There's people that aren't as fortunate as you… Their day here just makes their year,” Jacobs said Saturday. “It's just great for them to see that and for them to put a smile on those kids' faces.”

While the athletes seemed to enjoy their time off this weekend during THON Athlete Hour, the break is short-lived with football in the thick of winter workouts.

This offseason also serves as the first in James Franklin’s tenure that Penn State will be without former strength and conditioning coach Dwight Galt III, also known as “Deege,” who announced his retirement in early January.

Galt has been on the Penn State staff since 2014 and has followed Franklin since the pair’s day at Maryland.

He was replaced on the football side of performance enhancement by Chuck Losey, who has also been with the program since 2014 and has been with Franklin since he was the head man at Vanderbilt.

Strength and conditioning coach may often be an overlooked position, but with football activities heavily limited during the offseason, players are led mostly by the program’s strength and condition staff.

Losing Galt will undoubtedly be a blow for the Nittany Lions, but it appears he hasn’t quite given up coaching completely yet, and the players are confident in Losey thus far.

“He's still been popping the building, so he's not all the way done,” Jacobs said. “But it's been a change. Coach Losey has been running a great program so far.”

Jacobs said the offseason thus far has been filled with plenty of competition.

He also noted that some of the young players and early enrollees have brought an extra level to that competition and highlighted the way “Lil’ Nick” and “Lil’ Zane” (running back Nick Singleton and defensive lineman Zane Durant) work day in and day out.

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Malick Meiga said every position group on the team is heading in the right direction, especially the wide receiver room.

Meiga’s position group is already two members bigger with Saunders and Evans, and Meiga said the two young players came in and impressed right away.

“Just the work ethic,” Meiga said. “Everybody just came in [with] the mindset... head down, straight work. That's what was going to help us in the future.”

Meiga’s playing time increased drastically by the end of the 2021 season after he battled through injury early in the year. He made a highlight-reel play with a long touchdown against Rutgers.

Fashanu similarly stepped into a disgruntled offensive line at the end of the season, starting at left tackle for an injured Rasheed Walker during the Outback Bowl.

This offseason, the 6-foot-6 lineman said he’s trying to improve “every aspect possible” in his game.

“There's no such thing as the perfect football player. There's all aspects and every part of my game that I still need to work on,” Fashanu said. “Time right now in the offseason, being able to work on different stuff, whether it's my footwork or my pass sets, is gonna be really important for me.”

While physical training is at a premium during the offseason, Fashanu said there’s no better time to improve the mental side of the gridiron.

“The stuff that we do, it can get really difficult at times,” Fashanu said. “But if you can just persevere and go through it with the right mentality and attitude, honestly nothing can faze us.”

Mentality is an important part of the offseason for Meiga, too.

As he makes the jump from young guy to veteran, he’s got a saying he’s spreading throughout winter workout.

“It’s ‘bout that time. That’s what I like to say,” Meiga said. “Everybody gotta get ready. Everybody can get thrown on the field, so everybody gotta be ready to make a play. That's why I say I need everybody to be on board.”

