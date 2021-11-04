‘It’s a punk move’ | Maryland’s 2014 handshake refusal continues to fuel rivalry with Penn State football

The blood had boiled long before the six captains met at midfield for the coin toss, enough to keep the confines of Beaver Stadium warm in the brisk, November air.

From left to right stood C.J. Olanyian, Jesse Della Valle and Christian Hackenberg, with backs facing the Penn State sideline.

Across from them stood P.J. Gallo, Sean Davis and Stefon Diggs.

Olanyian, Della Valle and Hackenberg, a part of a program on the tail end of NCAA sanctions caused by the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse case, were no strangers to heated atmospheres wherever they traveled.

“We couldn’t go to a bowl game, but I can tell you teams couldn’t wait to knock off Penn State,” Della Valle told The Daily Collegian. “They wanted to kick Penn State when Penn State was down a little bit.”

On Nov. 1, 2014, Gallo, Davis and Diggs stood in their own uncharted territory, preparing to face off against a new in-conference opponent, Penn State, for the first time as a member of the Big Ten.

First, there was pregame trash-talk, then there was a standoff at midfield and then a brawl.

But before that, there was a potential rivalry years in the making.

“[Maryland] was trying to make a name for themselves and really start up a rivalry with Penn State given the amount of Maryland guys we had on the team,” Della Valle said. “It's kind of a recruiting hotbed for Penn State.”

With recruiting aside, the Terrapins — coming off of a 52-7 loss at Wisconsin — had an opportunity to regain momentum with an away win at one of college football’s premier locations in Beaver Stadium.

Former Maryland defensive back William Likely remembered the energy leading up to his team’s trip to Happy Valley that weekend.

“There’s nothing like beating a team at home and shutting the fans down,” Likely told the Collegian. “But that game, there was a little bit more to it.”

Likely said getting a win at Penn State “is something you remember,” which contributed to the mentality the Terrapins took leading up to kickoff.

“I was just laser focused… ball hawk mode,” Likely said. “Anyone that had a blue jersey on was a target for me.”

As pregame warmups continued, the disgruntled attitudes from both sides began to show publicly, with both sides exchanging words.

“There was a lot of talking pregame,” Likely said. “Once you do all that talking, there isn’t that much more to say. We were just ready to play.”

Once both teams got a chance to warm up, each side entered their locker room, and that was the last time Beaver Stadium radiated any sense of calm energy that day.

When the players returned from the locker rooms, the six captains — three from each team — met at the 50-yard line.

“When the teams first ran out of the locker rooms, you got the inkling that this was going to be a chippy game,” Della Valle said.

Face to face with Davis, Maryland’s star safety at the time, Della Valle extended his right hand.

Nothing.

To his right and left, Olanyian, across from Gallo, and Hackenberg, across from Diggs, extended their right hands.

Nothing.

“It was jarring,” Della Valle said. “It’s not the kind of thing that you see coming.”

Within moments, both sidelines cleared. Former Penn State wideout Geno Lewis, now a member of the Montreal Alouettes of the CFL, was near the center of the scuffle.

Lewis said he’d never seen a handshake refusal before in a game.

“Once they didn’t shake our hands, it turned the game up to a whole other level,” Lewis told the Collegian. “It brought some hate… like y’all think you’re the s---? Y’all think you’re the big dogs?”

Following the commotion, the referees issued an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Terrapins, which pushed the ball back 15 yards on their opening kickoff.

With what seemed like a whole game already played that day, the four quarters lived up to the hype instilled prior to kickoff.

“When we got on the field, that was the time we could play between the whistles,” Lewis said. “Now I can try to hit somebody as hard as I can. They're gonna try to hit me as hard as they can.”

In classic Big Ten fashion, the first half ended in single-digit scoring totals from both Penn State and Maryland.

Contributing to the Nittany Lions’ slow start offensively, Likely came away with a first-quarter interception off of Hackenberg, who was looking for the hands of DaeSean Hamilton.

As the back-and-forth contest continued through all four quarters, Penn State found itself up by two points with just 56 seconds remaining.

Maryland trotted kicker Brad Craddock onto the field, and he hit a 43-yard field goal to put the Terrapins on top 20-19.

Hackenberg and the blue and white couldn’t find an answer offensively in the final 50 seconds.

“You shouldn’t lose at home,” Lewis said. “Unfortunately they got the better of us that day.”

In a game with so much emotion, Likely remembered how the nearly dead atmosphere of Beaver Stadium felt to him after the Terrapins were crowned victorious.

“At the end of the game, just seeing the fans all starting to cry, how it was so quiet at the end,” Likely said. “That was the best feeling of it all.”

The postgame feeling wasn’t so sweet for Della Valle, who left the stadium that Saturday as a loser of four straight and the victim of a snubbed handshake.

“I don’t have any sort of respect for the guys doing that,” Della Valle said. “I think it’s a punk move to do something like that. There's enough time to be nasty and to be brutal between the lines when the whistle blows.”

Lewis said 2014’s loss made Penn State look at Maryland “differently.”

“They shouldn’t be coming here, not shaking our hand and then beating us,” Lewis said. “That definitely started a foundation of the animosity between the two schools.”

Since that season, Maryland and Penn State have each gone very separate ways as programs.

The Nittany Lions ended up going to three New Year's Six bowl games in four years. Meanwhile, the Terrapins have yet to win seven games in a season since 2014.

While much has changed in the last seven and a half years, one thing remains consistent: Della Valle’s loathing for the University of Maryland and its football team.

“I've had to avoid drafting Stefon Diggs onto my fantasy team the last couple of years,” Della Valle said.

With the exception of 2020’s contest, Delle Valle has enjoyed watching the blue and white “beat up” on the Terrapins every year since his final college season.

“Any chance I get to see Penn State whoopin’ up on Maryland, especially after the handshake debacle, I’m all for it,” Della Valle said. “It’s in the back of your mind.”

In regard to the Nittany Lions’ 59-0 victory over Maryland in 2019, Della Valle said he “[wishes] they put up 50 more on them.”

While Della Valle certainly hasn’t forgotten the lasting impact of Nov. 1, 2014, Likely remembers the game in high spirits.

“At the end of the day, we came out with a win,” Likely said. “That’s all that matters.”

Does he have any remorse having been on the other side of the handshake?

“Hell nah,” Likely said.

While the 2014 matchup will live in infamy, the history books speak for themselves. Penn State has lost only three times against Maryland in 44 meetings.

“[Maryland is] trying to get on the level of Penn State. They’re trying to get up here, but they haven’t really had the success,” Lewis said. “I’ve realized there are levels to everything, and Penn State is on a different level.”

“They’re like a little brother.”