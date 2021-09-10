The first half of Penn State’s season opener against Wisconsin showcased a stout defensive effort and lackluster offensive performance.

First-year offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich’s group couldn’t get much going on the ground or through the air, much less put any points on the board.

However, the defensive unit held strong to keep the game knotted at zero.

Highlighted by Arnold Ebiketie’s field goal block, Nick Tarburton’s fumble recovery and numerous goal-line stands, defensive coordinator Brent Pry’s group had the offense’s back.

As James Franklin said, his team played “really good complementary football” against the Badgers, which “willed” the team to a win.

When one side of the ball falters, the other has to stand strong to keep the game close.

That’s the role the blue and white defense held in the first half.

Playing over 20 of the game’s first 30 minutes, Pry’s group held off a Badgers offense that pounded the run game behind their consistently strong offensive line.

The performance came as no surprise to the offensive unit, as the defense worked hard all preseason to ensure that elite play is sustainable for the whole game.

“They were balling out all game,” sophomore wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith said. “I was coming to the sideline, and it was frustrating because I feel bad for the defense because they're playing so good, and we should be scoring to help them out. They’re on the field for so long.”

Penn State’s defense saw the field for 95 plays on Saturday — more time than anyone on the team wanted them to see, as the offense consistently went three and out.

Lambert-Smith said he was confident in the defense’s ability to keep the team in close games like it did against Wisconsin. However, he emphasized the idea of complementary football and the offense’s role to back up the defense.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

State College staple McLanahan’s taking advantage of NIL opportunities The landscape of college athletics has been reformed tremendously over the past couple of ye…

“They played a great game,” Lambert-Smith said. “I expect nothing less from them. They've been doing that all camp. There are going to be times like that. They’ve got our back and vice versa – we have their back.”

The defense reciprocated the same confidence in the offense as Lambert-Smith expressed in his defense.

Despite a slow start, the offense found a way to piece together a few scoring drives, and according to some Nittany Lions on the defensive side of the ball, they had no doubt the offense would find a way to score.

“There wasn't a series where I thought the offense couldn’t get it done,” fifth-year safety Jaquan Brisker said. “I was always confident because of the players we have and the offensive coordinator we brought in. They weren’t going to give up at all. As a defense, that builds your confidence. It keeps us going.”

The defense cracked for the first time in the second half, allowing Wisconsin to find the endzone and tack on a field goal.

But the offense picked up where the defense left off, finding the endzone once more than the Badgers.

No matter the situation, the Nittany Lions know how important it is to feed off of each other’s energy on both sides of the ball in order to stay in the win column.

“We are a whole unit, so we definitely feed off each other,” redshirt-senior defensive end Arnold Ebiketie said. “We know that during the game there's gonna be ups and downs. No matter what happens, we always want to make sure we have each other's back during the game. As long as we do that, we know the outcome of the game will still be great for us.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE