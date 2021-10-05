As the No. 3 team in the country, you don’t need to read too much into the stat sheet to know Iowa’s 2021 squad is legit.

However, a look at the numbers could explain just what separates this Hawkeye team from years prior and other teams across the country this season.

Ranked No. 2 in points per game allowed at 11.6, much of the Hawkeyes' game plan is built on the backs of its staggering defense.

While this is nothing new to Iowa, which many view as one of the most consistently dominant defensive programs in the country, this year’s defense is certainly a step up than likely any other to step on the field in Kinnick Stadium.

Offensively, the Hawkeyes — somewhat like Penn State — seem to still be searching for a groove.

Regardless, Iowa’s offensive line, led by one of one of this upcoming NFL Draft’s most prized prospects, gives quarterback Spencer Petras and the Hawkeye ground game enough time to make things work without blowing people away on the stat sheet.

Here’s a look at some of the key players who make Iowa such a highly regarded program in 2021.

Tyler Linderbaum, center, junior

If he chooses to enter the 2022 NFL Draft, Iowa’s junior center Tyler Linderbaum will likely become one of the first names taken off the board.

The Hawkeyes’ offensive line is the main reason they have been able to get the job done offensively in the first five games of the season despite the team’s 320 yards per game, ranking dead last in the Big Ten this season.

Penn State’s defensive line has grown accustomed to making its presence known in the backfield over its first five games.

However, Saturday could serve as a challenge for the Nittany Lions, going head to head with Linderbaum-led offensive line, one of the country’s top overall lineman.

Jack Campbell, linebacker, redshirt junior

At 6-foot-5, 243 pounds, Iowa redshirt junior Jack Campbell redefines the norms of a middle linebacker.

To put it in comparison, Penn State’s starting middle linebacker Ellis Brooks stands four inches shorter than Campbell.

On the field, Campbell won’t make too much of a presence in the backfield, but his role as a tackler in the middle of the field can’t be understated.

A preseason third-team All-Big Ten honoree, Campbell has shattered his expectations through the 2021 season, defining himself as one of the conference’s most established defensive players.

Campbell’s 46 total tackles are good for third in the Big Ten, and his two fumble recoveries are tied for first.

A career high 18-tackle performance against Colorado State two weeks ago sent Campbell home as the Big Ten’s Week 4 Defensive Player of the Week.

Eighteen tackles are the most tackles in a game by an Iowa player since 2012.

Riley Moss, cornerback, senior

The Nittany Lions have boasted one of the best all-around defenses in 2021, led by a lockdown secondary, which most recently shut out Indiana in Week 5.

On Saturday, the blue and white offense will get a chance to perform against a secondary nearly as good, if not better, than its own.

Like on the Hawkeye’s offensive line or middle defense, their defensive backs room is built around one dynamic playmaker in particular: Riley Moss.

A 2020 honorable-mention All-Big Ten selection by the coaches and media, the cornerback Moss has improved in nearly every statistical category this season.

The Hawkeyes currently lead the conference with 12 interceptions, a fourth of which have come from Moss.

The two defensive touchdowns Iowa has scored in 2021 are both attributed to the Ankeny, Iowa, native as well.

Moss holds career-highs in tackles for loss (2), pass deflections (6) and interceptions (3) through just five games this season.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE