Insomnia Cookies announced its first class of Insomnia Athletes, its first move related to name, image and likeness.

Parker Washington was one of the 15 athletes announced as part of the inaugural class, which is composed of student-athletes across all sports and colleges around the country.

Washington is joined by fellow Big Ten athletes in Illinois men's gymnast Connor McCool, Illinois women's gymnast Mia Takekawa and Illinois softball outfielder Jaelyn Vickery.

According to a release, Insomnia Cookies' sponsorship program "aims to celebrate college athletes' drive and passion by supporting their platforms as well as their sweet tooths."

Washington is set to take over the top wide receiver spot for the Nittany Lions next season. He was second on the team in multiple receiving categories with 64 receptions, 820 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

