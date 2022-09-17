Walking into an orange-filled Jordan-Hare Stadium, Penn State walked out with a win, and a major contributor was James Franklin’s “drive killers.”

Before the Nittany Lions squared off with Auburn, Franklin said at Wednesday’s practice his team needed to have more meaning of said drive killers, which equate to sacks, tackles for loss and turnovers.

His squad had the sacks, but the Nittany Lions made it a blowout with their interceptions and forced fumbles.

“The story of the game was obviously the turnover battle,” Franklin said. “Four turnovers to zero.”

Penn State’s offense had just one turnover before heading down south to Auburn, and it came out of Alabama still having just one blemish on its resume.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was accurate with the ball at 14-for-19 passing, and the running backs did their part in holding onto the football. Keyvone Lee did fumble once but was able to recover it himself.

The blue and white’s defense had one turnover going into the matchup with the Tigers, a fumble against Purdue.

However, Penn State’s secondary had multiple shots at getting more turnovers, dropping a couple of interceptions in the first two games.

“We would have had this many turnovers in the first couple of games, but we dropped them,” Franklin said. “We made some tough big-time interceptions today where, in weeks past, we have dropped a few of those.”

Saturday afternoon was a different story. Penn State had everything going its way, and turnovers were one of them.

After its first drive resulted in a field goal, Auburn marched its way back into Penn State territory.

Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz blitzed sophomore safety Jaylen Reed, who chased down quarterback T.J. Finley. Finley got the ball off, but it was wobbly and found its way into freshman safety Zakee Wheatley’s hands.

Penn State didn’t turn the pick into points, but it was able to disrupt the Tigers' offense, keeping them from scoring.

Going into the game, Diaz preached turnovers to sophomore defensive end Chop Robinson and the rest of the defense.

“You win the turnover battle, you win the game, so that was the main thing,” Robinson said. “You get more turnovers, you win the game.”

Auburn hammered in a field goal the drive after the interception and on the ensuing drive was on the edge of Penn State territory once again.

On first-and-10, Finley fired over the middle of the field to receiver Shedrick Jackson. Penn State freshman linebacker Abdul Carter came in and punched the ball loose to force a turnover.

Then, at the beginning of the third quarter, safety Ji'Ayir Brown wrapped up Finley in the backfield, coughing up the ball again for the third turnover in three quarters.

Brown, the nation’s leader in interceptions in 2021, picked off Finley for the quarterback's second pick of the game.

“That team had bad ball security,” Robinson said. “The running back and the quarterback. Our main thing was the first person contained the tackle and the second one to come in would punch the ball, try to strip the ball, and it worked.”

Penn State’s defensive plan of jarring the ball free worked multiple times. A white jersey had Auburn wrapped up and the next white jersey surged in, fist flying and popping the ball free.

The Tigers had a problem with ball security in their first two games. Finley threw two picks in the season opener against Mercer, and against San Jose State, both Finley and freshman quarterback Robby Ashford threw interceptions.

Turnover trouble was nothing new for the Tigers, and Penn State made it even worse of a problem than it already was.

The Nittany Lions only turned two of their turnovers into points Saturday, but the high volume of takeaways is an overwhelmingly positive sign nonetheless.

“We have to get more points off those turnovers, but obviously that had a huge factor in the game in terms of time of possession and field position,” Franklin said.

Penn State punted on its other two drives following turnover. If the Nittany Lions turned those drives into points, their margin of victory could’ve been even bigger.

With all the close calls, the Nittany Lions were bound to come away with some takeaways, and they started to roll in Saturday afternoon on an SEC stage.

“It was good to get them today,” Franklin said. “It’s good to get turnovers today. We’re more disruptive.”

