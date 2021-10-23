Let’s make one thing clear — Penn State lost to Illinois because it underperformed in pretty much every facet of the game.

The only areas the Nittany Lions won against the Fighting Illini? Passing and forced turnovers. Pretty much every other statistical category was won by Illinois.

With that being said, however, there were areas outside Penn State’s control that could have potentially swayed the game in a different direction had things gone according to plan.

An inconsistent officiating crew is not something James Franklin and his staff can predict or prepare for.

Unfortunately for the Nittany Lions, that’s just what they were handed on Saturday.

First things first, it’s important to understand that there’s a substantial difference between a game swayed by “inconsistent” officiating and “bad” officiating. However both can contribute to what many would call a “bad” referee.

Sure, some of the calls made by umpire Reggie Smith and the rest of Saturday’s officiating crew were questionable.

However, it was comparable plays — some called for penalties, some called clean — that should’ve turned the heads of many Penn State fans.

In the first quarter, an official led the Nittany Lions to believe that Jaquan Brisker had scored on a fumble recovery turned touchdown when he signaled the score with his arms.

But minutes after the play, the officials reversed that call and ruled the initial rush down by forward progress.

Aside from the lateness and questionable nature of the call — one that can’t be reviewed — it wasn’t until the third quarter that the issue with the officials’ decision truly raised an eyebrow.

On second-and-8, Illinois quarterback Artur Sitkowski was stood up by defensive end Nick Tarburton before 308-pound defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo delivered a monster blow, forcing the ball out of Sitkowski’s hands and into the arms of Jaquan Brisker.

If the call in the first quarter was ruled forward progress after it had been called a touchdown initially, why wasn’t the third-quarter fumble called forward progress as well?

After looking at both plays, it’s clear that neither should’ve been called forward progress and both were clear fumbles.

But the fact that there are two different calls for two identical plays just doesn’t make sense.

In the third quarter, the inconsistent officiating returned. Flags that should’ve been thrown weren’t, and flags that were thrown shouldn’t have been.

A great example of this came on the series directly after Brisker’s fumble recovery. Penn State had a third-and-10 on the Illinois 22-yard line, a good opportunity to make some noise.

That was until center Mike Miranda was called for holding while the not-quite-100%-healthy Sean Clifford was getting walloped by an Illinois linebacker seconds after releasing the football.

The holding call was correct, but a flag should’ve been called for a late hit. The penalties then would’ve cancelled out, and the Nittany Lions would find themselves with another third-down opportunity.

Illinois ultimately declined the penalty, forcing Jordan Stout to kick a 40-yard field goal on fourth-and-10. He missed.

If Penn State is granted its first quarter fumble recovery, add seven points to the board.

If Clifford is given another third-down opportunity to throw the ball in the third quarter, he and his team walk away with a better opportunity to score at least some points rather than miss a long field goal.

The Nittany Lions did so much wrong against Illinois on Saturday, and the game likely never should’ve come between the 25-point spread set in the blue and white’s favor, so don’t blame it all on officiating, but it was just another thing to pile on top of Penn State’s struggles.

It’s never good to have inconsistencies when playing a sport, but there’s a big difference between inconsistent play and officiating.

One can be prepared for and controlled, the other cannot.

